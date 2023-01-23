The future of Manchester United is clear, the team is still in partial reconstruction under the command of Erik Ten Hag. Although the good inertia of the club in recent weeks gave them options to fight for the Premier League, this option expired after losing to Arsenal and today the Red Devils team must return to its initial objective, which is to refine the squad and reach the next Champions League at all costs.
Beyond the investment made in the summer and the names that have joined the club this winter, it is clear that the Ten Hag squad continues to have certain quality gaps. One of them is in the center forward position, since Martial is still a shadow of few moments of brilliance and Werghots does not seem to be a ‘9’ at the club level, for which reason the red devils will move in the summer market by a weight scorer and the best located is within Serie A.
According to information from Fabrizio Romano, United have well investigated the Serbian striker, Dusan Vlahovic, who has lost weight within the Juventus team and wants to leave the club at all costs. While the Italians in the midst of a sports and financial crisis are open to selling him but only for a minimum figure of 80 million eruos. The Red Devils team welcomes his arrival, however, this winter there will be no movements of that magnitude of investment, this given the possible sale of the club.
#Vlahovic #orbit #greats #Premier
Leave a Reply