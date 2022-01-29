Massimiliano Allegri smiles with eyes that shine, like Willy the Coyote, when an ACME box is delivered to him in the desert with the latest lethal weapon inside to capture Beep Beep. In the box the former Acciughina found Dusan Vlahovic, the best center forward of the third millennium with Erling Haaland; a forward, powerful and technical, who has scored 17 goals in 21 games in this tournament. One that shifts the balance, to quote Bonucci.