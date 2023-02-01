Vlahovic-Juventus, watch out for Real Madrid

The transfer market winter has closed its doors, but we are already thinking about the summer one. Big business is done in June-July and, in this perspective, the jewels of Juventus could end up in the crosshairs of real Madrid. Drafts had come out in recent days Federico Chiesa in a blancos perspective (target number one is Mbappè, but snatch him from PSG…), but in these hours the name of Dusan Vlahovic holds the court. According to Defensa Central there had been contacts between Florentino Perez’s club and the Juventus forward’s entourage in the final hours of the January transfer market, but it was obviously unthinkable that such a leap could be attempted in such a short time.

The leadership of the real Madridhowever, according to these rumors, will evaluate the profile of Vlahovic for next summer: Karim Benzema he is an incredible champion, fresh from the Ballon d’Or but he is 35 years old, the blancos could enter into the perspective of looking for his heir on the market and certainly the Juventus striker is a profile that a top world club cannot fail to like . However, an offer of 100 million or more will be needed to snatch him from the Juventus club (who paid him 70 million plus 10 bonuses to Fiorentina in January 2022). Among other things, according to what the Serbian media reported in recent days, Barcelona also likes Vlahovic (in addition to the main Premier League teams).

Vlahovic-Real Madrid? Watch out for the Firmino coup from Liverpool. Waiting for Endrick

The alternative to Vlakhovic in optics real Madrid? It’s more low-cost and could allow Florentino Perez to invest heavily in some other role: taking Roberto Firmino. The 31-year-old Brazilian striker is a versatile player who can play both first and second striker and is expiring with Liverpool in June 2023. Let’s not forget that in 2024 he will also land in Madrid Endrickthe talent born in 2006 that the merengue club bought from Palmeiras – who at home they compare to Romario – and will wear the camiseta blanca starting from the age of majority

