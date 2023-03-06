Vlahovic ghost in Roma-Juventus. A difficult 2023 for Juve’s 9

Double against Salernitana (a goal from a penalty)then four dry matches in the league and a balance of two goals in 6 games in the new year in the league since he returned to the field on 29 January with Monza (there are 3 in 9 counting the one at Nantes in the Europa League) Dusan Vlahovic struggling to become the beacon of Juventus in a difficult season that saw him at a standstill for a long time and tormented by pubalgia. But, net of extenuating circumstances related to a less than top physical condition, the Serbian forward, paid 70 million just over a year ago to Fiorentinahas not yet managed to really take the leading role that everyone expected. In the black night of Rome, the black and white number 9 perhaps he wasn’t assisted properly, but his performance was certainly insufficient: a couple of shots of very little danger towards Rui Patricio’s goal, nine successful passes and little else. Canceled by Smalling and impalpable.

With Milik out (will not return until the stop at the end of March) and Kean disqualified (record red, entered in the 88th minute he was sent off in the 89th minute of Roma-Juventus: 40 seconds to be sent off: Allegri explained that an apology has arrived, but there will be a “big fine” for him), Juventus will have to insist again on Vlahovic, hoping that different signals will arrive than those seen so far.



Dusan Vlahovic (Lapresse)



Juventus-Vlahovic: from Newcastle to Chelsea-Bayern Monaco. Real Madrid rumors…

In between are the rumors of the transfer market. Vlahovic is not for sale, but not non-transferable either. Faced with an important offer (from 90 million up) the feeling is that Juventus could also decide to sell him in the summer (perhaps then going on to the talent of Atalanta, Hojlund….). In the last few hours there is talk of a Newcastle track: the Magpies are an ambitious and rich club (owner is the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia) they want a top number 9 and would guarantee him not only adequate salary, but a leading role.

The rumors about Chelsea have also come back from England, who is looking for a centre-forward. A few weeks ago from Spain there was talk of aidea Real Madrid in case Florentino Perez decides to look for an heir to Karim Benzema starting in the summer (who will turn 36 in December, still seems very competitive and motivated, but watch out for Arab sirens with Arabian night offers that haven’t closed with the landing of Cristiano Ronaldo). On the challenge Bayern Munich (whose first goal would be Tottenham’s Harry Kane), Manchester United And arsenal. Rumors, indiscretions, but summer is far away and Juventus immediately need a Vlahovic who is up to it to make up ground in the league regardless of the verdict on the penalty and try to make their way in Europe: the double match in the round of 16 against Freiburg is just around the corner. Forbidden to make mistakes.

