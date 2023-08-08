New expedition to Munich for Dusan Vlahovic. However, the transfer market has nothing to do here: as had already happened before leaving for the tour in the United States (and several times in the past too) the Serbian forward went to a specialist doctor who is following him to solve the problems of pubalgia. Just a routine check, already scheduled: with him the Juventus team doctor, Marco Freschi. Return to Turin already in the evening.

IN THE SPOTLIGHT

At the same time, the center forward remains at the center of the negotiation between Juve and Chelsea, as part of the same operation that would bring Lukaku to black and white. Except that the clubs have already found an agreement on the Belgian for a valuation of 40 million, not on the Serbian: even if the Londoners are preparing the raise on the first proposal of 20 million adjustment (refused by Continassa’s men) and the latest injury by Nkunku could speed up the comparisons. Vlahovic is in full recovery, after having done specific work aimed at avoiding inflammation.