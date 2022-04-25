From the return to victory to the defense of fourth place, from the direct comparisons Raspadori-Dybala and Scamacca-DV7 to the redemption after the knockout of the first leg: another seasonal crossroads is looming against the neroverdi

In Reggio Emilia to secure fourth place, all the more so after the stumbling blocks of direct competitors. But also to erase the gray contours of the pre-Easter Saturday draw against Bologna and avenge the defeat suffered in the first leg: this and more will be tonight’s match for Juve, at the Mapei Stadium against Dionisi’s Sassuolo. A competition that looks sparkling also for the long-distance duels that will showcase, from the one between Raspadori and Dybala, the new one who advances and who (perhaps) will wear the shirt of those in black and white who are finishing their cycle, to that between Scamacca and Vlahovic, with the first who had been in the odor of becoming the Juventus center forward of the future and the one who has become one. In short, Allegri did well to charge him on the eve, but the game itself offers ideas of great adrenaline. Starting from three legitimate expectations, hidden but not too much among the recently expressed words of the Juventus coach, who in the Neroverde club experienced the turning point in his career as a coach. See also The 28 blues in Beijing between cross-country, biathlon, Nordic combined and ski jumping

The charge of the former Allegri – Starting from the post-Fiorentina statements, Allegri stressed that, apart from the result, “the best thing about the match is that the team won as a team”. An attitude – mental rather than technical – that he had not registered in the match against Bologna, and which was instead decisive in gaining access to the final of the Italian Cup. From mutual aid to unity of purpose, the team showed solidity and a spirit of collective sacrifice, both among the owners and among the successors. And this same spirit will be fundamental in Reggio Emilia to overcome an opponent who, like Fiorentina, plays compactly and on very narrow lines, relying heavily on mobility and dribbling ability. Qualities that had put Juve in crisis in the first leg, which ended with the second home defeat of the season and followed by another knockout, three days later against Verona. See also The message of the two Ukrainians in the NBA: "We are a peaceful state, the war is over"

Vlahovic key man – It goes without saying that Vlahovic will be the key man of the match for Juve. After all, after 6 goals in 10 league appearances with the black and white shirt, it is obvious that this is the case. After the bloody defeat against Inter, the Serbian center-forward found the net in Serie A in the last two games against Cagliari and Bologna, also running as a driver of the Juventus final rush. Against Fiorentina he missed the target, it must have been the excess of nervousness as a fresh ex, it must have been a bit tired after the many consecutive matches played. However, what stands out is the continuous growth of the attacker, an indispensable ingredient to improve the team’s ability to achieve, which is still very low.

Rabiot cherry – In addition to the right approach and continuity in Vlahovic’s goal zone, the hunt for the return to victory in the league will pass from Rabiot’s performance: the French will be the decisive and strong-willed one seen with Inter and Fiorentina, or the distracted and harmless one recorded in others occasions? Allegri recognizes great gifts in him, and in fact he is insisting a lot on him, who is unique in the squad for his leg and dynamism. The problem for him is continuity. “Rabiot is growing, he’s confident and he’s getting close to scoring. Slowly we get there, he has a different engine from the others ”, this is the most recent identikit drawn up for him by Allegri. That with the prolongation of the absences of Locatelli and Arthur, all the more reason will need the French. Or rather, the best version of him. See also Federica Pellegrini: and now let's have fun. The party with the friends-rivals

