For a top league, around seventy goals are needed: the contribution of the starting attack is essential, but a great contribution is also needed from the others. With three watched specials

John Albanese





@

GiovaAlbanese – Turin

The Juventus format 2023-24 cannot be only of Vlahovic and Chiesa. Accounts in hand, to make a championship at high altitudes you need about seventy goals: the contribution of the two starting forwards will be fundamental, but a great hand in scoring counting will also have to come from the others. The amount of goals this season will have to be divided between forwards, midfielders and defenders: the three special observers out of position are Rabiot, Bremer and Danilo.

CHURCH AND VLAHOVIC — The most awaited in the goal area is obviously Vlahovic, back from a season in the shade with only 10 goals (2 of which from penalties). The goal of the Serbian center forward is to at least double his score: last year Osimhen won the top scorer with 26 goals, Lautaro Martinez closed immediately after with 21. his first (half) year at Juventus, also thanks to an excellent start to the season with Fiorentina, closed the championship with 24 goals in 36 games. Against Chiesa, whom the coach wants closer to goal as a second striker, Allegri has asked for about 15 goals: net of the difficulties encountered in recent seasons due to physical problems, it must be said that the only time he double digit dates back to his last season in Serie A with Fiorentina, just when he was playing alongside Vlahovic (2019-20), and who stopped at 8 goals (plus 8 assists) in his first year at Juve. See also Millionaires did not have forcefulness and River Plate punished him for that: the goals

THE GREGARIES — A decisive contribution will have to come from the other strikers: Milik and Kean. They will often come on during the game, but precisely for this reason their goals will be decisive several times. Together they should guarantee between 10 and 15 goals: last year the Pole scored 7 and 6 the class of 2000 who also aims to find a blue shirt again soon. But Yildiz shouldn’t be underestimated, to whom Allegri asked to attempt as many shots on goal as possible. In this year’s game, outsiders can also score: from Kostic to McKennie, Weah himself. But the one who is called to confirm himself in front of goal is above all Rabiot, who had his best season in terms of goals last year. It won’t be easy for the Frenchman to reach double figures again, but he is now much more convinced that he can have goals in his legs and continues to try. Just like Bremer and Danilo, who – on dead balls – can become dangerous in the air like Gatti. See also Belgium vs Morocco: how to watch it on TV, live stream, news, injuries and prognosis