Dusan Vlahovic out of the squad for Juventus-Milan. Unlike Leonardo Bonucci (who is available again for the bench), the Serbian attacker did not pass the physical tests during the finishing touches: the tendon overload in the sartorius muscle of the right thigh did not completely eliminate him, he will go to the stands tonight. In any case, Max Allegri seems convinced of betting on the trident, in the last 48 hours he has tried it insistently: it will be Kean (and not Milik) who will hold up the attack between Chiesa and Di Maria. Except for the latter, greetings because at the last one as a black and white at the Allianz Stadium, it could be a first taste of the future: even if every decision is postponed from the end of the season and at the moment nothing can be ruled out.