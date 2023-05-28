The attacker has not recovered from the muscle strain. Instead, there are Bonucci and Alex Sandro
Dusan Vlahovic out of the squad for Juventus-Milan. Unlike Leonardo Bonucci (who is available again for the bench), the Serbian attacker did not pass the physical tests during the finishing touches: the tendon overload in the sartorius muscle of the right thigh did not completely eliminate him, he will go to the stands tonight. In any case, Max Allegri seems convinced of betting on the trident, in the last 48 hours he has tried it insistently: it will be Kean (and not Milik) who will hold up the attack between Chiesa and Di Maria. Except for the latter, greetings because at the last one as a black and white at the Allianz Stadium, it could be a first taste of the future: even if every decision is postponed from the end of the season and at the moment nothing can be ruled out.
The long-term injured players are missing: De Sciglio, Pogba, Fagioli and Kaio Jorge. There are the young Sersanti and Barbieri, both protagonists of a good season in Next Gen. There is Alex Sandro, who yesterday in the press conference Allegri had signaled doubts: the Brazilian, freshly renewed for another year for having overcome the conditions provided by an option linked to his contract, he should sit on the bench. After serving the suspension against Empoli, Cuadrado and Danilo will return to the regular squad, both towards a starting shirt.
The list. Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio. Defenders: Bremer, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Gatti, Bonucci, Rugani, Barbieri. Midfielders: Locatelli, Cuadrado, Kostic, Miretti, Rabiot, Paredes, Sersanti. Forwards: Chiesa, Milik, Kean, Di Maria, Iling Junior.
