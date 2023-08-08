Transfer market Juventus, Vlahovic: Chelsea and Bayern Munich

Dusan Vlahovic is set to leave Juventus despite the fact that in recent days there were those who speculated about his sensational stay. The point is not ‘if’, but ‘where’. And while some market rumors for hours have led the shares to rise Bayern Munich (Bavarians fed up with the stops in the negotiations with Tottenham for Harry Kane) that he would have an offer of 80 million in store, the chronicles of the transfer market tell of progress in the negotiation between Juve and Chelsea for the exchange with Romelu Lukaku.

As is well known, the knot that has not led to the white smoke up to now is linked to the economic adjustment that the blues club must correspond to that of the black and white club. However, the gap is narrowing even if still higher than 10 million (Juve are asking for 30 million plus bonuses, Chelsea are offering 20 in total). In theory there would be another problem according to what filters from London: the coach Mauricio Pochettino is not fully convinced of the compatibility of Vlahovic in his project team rebuilding. Not a little detail, but Chelsea want to close this story quickly by sending Lukaku to Turin (for the happiness of Massimiliano Allegri, Big Rom already has an agreement in principle with the Bianconeri: 3 years at 8 million per season): that’s why the Argentinian coach will eventually welcome the former Fiorentina striker.

Juventus transfer market, Milik and the Roma idea (which also thinks of Zapata)

Interesting market indiscretion on another Juventus striker, Arek Milik: Roma have a little thought about the player (who had already been close to him in the summer of 2020 when he was in Naples). According to Tuttosport, “chief manager Tiago Pinto also telephoned Juventus to ask for information on Arkadiusz Milik, the Polish striker whom the Bianconeri picked up in June from Olympique Marseille with an installment redemption formula: 6.3 million euros payable in three financial years starting from July 2023, plus 1.1 bonus. From Turin they replied that it could also be discussed, but for no less than 15 million: one a figure that has stopped in the bud any ambitions of the giallorossi who can tack on Zapata”.

