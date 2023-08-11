The attempt to ignite the fans’ enthusiasm in the transfer market has not always been successful at Juventus in recent years. Last summer with Pogba the effect did not last long due to the injury on tour, with Di Maria the hopes dragged a little further for a few scattered brushstrokes but they never triggered the magic. With Vlahovic, on the other hand, the trend has always been clear, so as to increase people’s affection for the footballer despite the difficulties. Could it be that a year and a half ago the club snatched him away from Fiorentina as top scorer (in the wake of Higuain, who was also loved by him), or that the player showed up immediately with goals in the league and above all in Europe (the first on record, after a few seconds ), the fact is that Dusan is and remains the most loved of the Juventus people within the squad available to Allegri. All the support received on the evening at the Allianz Stadium testifies to this: most of the chants in support were addressed to him.