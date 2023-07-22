No progress on the former Inter player without the transfer of the Serbian: the Premier track remains open. Juve’s priority is not to act quickly, but at the right price

Joseph Nigro

“If indispensable offers arrive, we sit down and think about it” is the combed formula, used by director Cristiano Giuntoli at the first official release, to say that Dusan Vlahovic is on the market unless the offers are so low as to not be acceptable, for what the Serbian cost and what his market value is objectively. Reason why, reversing the point of view, for the deal to be made to bring Romelu Lukaku to Juventus, the Juventus club needs to close the sale of Vlahovic. On which there is a favorite club, but it is not the only possible destination.

THE PSG — PSG was in the front row for Vlahovic for days. The Parisian club moved decisively, accepting the Serbian’s yes after contacts with his agent Darko Ristic, but did not bring a satisfactory offer to Juventus. However, Dusan’s is only one of the names that are being evaluated in Paris for the attack, a shortlist of three to four profiles. Among which the overtaking of Rasmus Hojlund of Atalanta has materialized in the last few hours. Even if Vlahovic’s moment returns, the fact that he is not the first choice makes us understand the terms of urgency, that is, that one cannot think of a closure in the short term. See also The world champion with Argentina who would be probing America for the AP2023

CHELSEA — Chelsea’s interest in Dusan Vlahovic is perhaps the most long-standing, which has already been talked about since the spring for an operation in the wake of those made with Enzo Fernandez, Mudryk, Malo Gusto, Badiashile, Nkunku. The Blues could use a player with the characteristics of the Serbian. The crossing with Lukaku seems to close the circle to play both games on the same table, but this is what by deduction makes us consider the track not so hot: given that the Belgian’s entry is linked to Vlahovic’s exit, if both games were played on the same table the operation would probably already be concluded. For this reason it is reasonable to conclude that the transfer of the Serbian is being worked on elsewhere.

the others — In the Premier League there was also insistent talk of Tottenham’s interest in the event of Harry Kane leaving for Bayern, another club (that of Munich) which also has Vlahovic on its notebook but in this case alternatively to the British attacker. What is jarring, from the player’s point of view, is that neither Tottenham nor Chelsea will play in the Champions League this season. Among the English who will make it, Arsenal’s court for the Serbian (who later chose Juve) is long-standing, while United have strongly oriented themselves towards Hojlund in the role. In addition to Bayern, outside the Premier League the interest of Real Madrid has emerged which, apart from the race for Mbappé, currently only has one first striker in its squad, Joselu. See also NBA odds, Lakers-Celtics: Los Angeles win at 2.40

The price is right — Selling but not selling off is not a figure of speech but a necessity for Juventus, because under certain conditions such a renunciation makes no sense. The bianconeri still have Vlahovic in their balance sheet for around 56 million, between now and 2026. Which, beyond the consequent amortization of 18.6 million a year which would lighten the accounts, means for example that a sale for 70 million would mean a capital gain of “only” 14 million. Already at 80, a capital gain of 24 million would begin to have a different meaning.

THE TIME VARIABLE — Also for these reasons, the timing variable was not a decisive factor. That is, the need to close in a hurry so as not to bring a full-blown market case to the United States. As was the case last year with De Ligt. An idea surpassed by events, because in the absence of lightning-fast developments, the priority was not to do it quickly, but to do it under the right conditions. It was no coincidence that the possible horizon of early August had emerged for the closure of the Lukaku deal, at the end of the black and white tour in the United States. See also Milan-Puma renewal of 30 million and "PUMA House of Football" Training Center