Many banners have been circulating in the last few days in Florence. Even those of Juventus. “The pride and glory of Florence?!? But not even your players have any memory of it. The truth is that you don’t count a c …. o !. Viola m … a”. This is the text of the banner signed by Viking Juve that appeared and immediately removed from the Digos in front of the gates of the Franchi stadium, on the side of the Fiesole curve, the heart of purple cheering. The photo of the banner was promptly published on their social profiles by the Ultras group of Juventus Viking Juve 1986. An initiative which, the police explain, at the moment will not trigger any investigation given that the banner did not contain racist threats or offenses.