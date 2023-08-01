The two forwards hold court on the international market these days: Juve and Chelsea negotiate a sensational exchange with an evaluation of the Serbian almost double that of the Belgian

Vlahovic at the center of a sensational market exchange with Chelsea: Juve has been working for days on the sale of the Serbian to the Blues in exchange for Romelu Lukaku, a long-promised Juventus husband. Dusan’s assessment is almost double, which is close to 80 million against the 40 of the former Inter player.

VLAHOVIC IN THE PREMIER — At first the attacker had promised himself to PSG, which was looking for an heir to Mbappé, but now he has already given his consent to his possible transfer to Chelsea, which has also been evaluated by bookmakers. And of course, compared to last week, today the favorite team in the Serbian race is the English one. According to Gazzabet the odds are worth 1.70 while going up on Snai at 1.80 and on Sisal at 1.85. Rivals detached if we consider that the PSG is placed in a gap between 2.25 and 4. The chances that Vlahovic in the end stays with Allegri remain alive: Gazzabet shares the confirmation at 1.80, Sisal at 1.85 and Snai at 1.90. See also "I don't know what they put in the budget". Juve, the version of Chiellini with the prosecutors

LUKAKU FROM MAX — Obviously, the assessment of Romelu’s return to Italy has also dropped, but this time on the black and white side and no longer at Inter. This would be the desire of Lukaku himself, who has already changed eight destinations in his career and often also creating a lot of controversy. Lukaku at Juve was re-proposed by Gazabet at an odd of 1.40 against 1.50 by Snai and 1.65 by Sisal, who evidently considers the attacker’s mood swings a lot, always ready to get off one wagon to get on another. However, this is the hottest negotiation on the market on the Serie A-Premier League axis.

