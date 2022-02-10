Traore responds to Dybala’s goal, then at the end the former viola beats a super Pegolo and gives the qualification to Allegri’s team

Juve, mission accomplished: Sassuolo beaten 2-1, but what an effort! With double, immediate consequence: promotion to the semi-finals of the Italian cup and a cross-match between Vlahovic and Fiorentina, the next opponent in the matches on 2 March and 20 April. It was the former viola, Vlahovic, who beat Pegolo in the 88th minute, after an incredible sequence of Juventus goal opportunities blocked by the Sassuolo goalkeeper throughout the second half to give Juve the winning goal. The first fraction instead ended on 1-1, thanks to the initial goal by Dybala and the equal signed by Traore with a great goal.

PRESENT and ABSENT – Juve re-proposes Zakaria and Vlahovic, rookie-goalscorers against Verona, from the first minute, this time in a 4-2-3-1 that sees the return of Bonucci (Chiellini is injured), with Cuadrado in an advanced position, in the trio behind of the Serbian striker. With Dybala in the center, this time it is McKennie who joins on the right, with Morata on the bench also in view of the possibility that the game will not end in 90 minutes. Midfield, surprisingly alongside Zakaria is the confirmed Arthur. The module chosen by Dionisi is identical, with the trio Berardi-Raspadori-Traore behind Scamacca. See also Dramatic Arab "Classico" .. Egypt crosses Morocco to the semi-finals of the African Nations

Traore responds to Dybala – The match gives Juve the goal of the advantage after 3 minutes: Alex Sandro, the positive protagonist of the match, begins his personal show with a fulminating descent on the left. Ball for McKennie who does not finish well, but his rebound shot becomes an assist for Dybala’s left-footed volley. Is everything easy for Juve? Not at all, on the contrary. Sassuolo takes a moment to recover and grind game and possession. By shredding Juve in the middle thanks to a constant numerical superiority and putting it in the corner with a highly effective dribble from the trocar up. Result: a Juve crushed to the limit struggles to stem the Emilians, who find the shot several times (but also a Perin in great dust, first on Berardi and then on Kyriakopoulos) and in the end even the draw. Traore takes care of it with a right-footed turn, after having slipped between Cuadrado, De Sciglio and Bonucci, in the 24th minute. After long minutes of frustrating helplessness, the equal goal has the effect of interrupting the black and white blackout, and in the final ten minutes in the first half Pegolo saved his team three times from the Bianconeri’s doubling, on a header by McKennie, a lunge by Vlahovic and a close cough by Alex Sandro. But this is not the Juve expected after the adrenaline-pumping victory over Verona. See also 2021 is over for Cuti Romero and she would be out for the next double qualifying date

Exchanges and spare parts – In the second half Juve raises the center of gravity and manages to serve Vlahovic more often, often arriving from the parts of Pegolo. At 55 ‘McKennie, at the height of an offensive action triggered by the Serbian, hits the post to the left of the Emilian goalkeeper. But it is a Juve much more on the ball than in the first half, which gives rhythm and personality to its plays. At 61 ‘the former Locatelli and Morata also enter the field, in place of Zakaria and De Sciglio (with Cuadrado withdrawing his position), Muldur, Defrel and Henrique have already entered Sassuolo. The two teams face each other openly, the spaces are wider than in the first 45 ‘. Allegri also plays the Rabiot card in the 70th minute, instead of a decidedly not incisive Arthur. Sassuolo shows some signs of fatigue, his dribble is much less scratchy. See also Venice, Zanetti: "We deserved this golden point"

Super Pegolo against everyone – Morata after an exchange with Vlahovic is stopped by Ferrari, but the best opportunity happens to Juve in the 73rd minute: McKennie, De Ligt and Bonucci in sequence fail to push the ball into the net, thanks to a miracle-formed Pegolo. After three minutes Morata again, and Pegolo again to intercept a spoonful of the Spaniard. At 82 ‘the goalkeeper also deflects a header from Rabiot in order not to prove himself wrong, and at 87’ he says no to De Ligt. But he can do nothing in front of Vlahovic, who in the 88th minute jumps over Muldur and shoots: the ball hits Tressoldi and bags behind Pegolo. It is the final 2-1.

