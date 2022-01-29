First day of work at Continassa, for Dusan Vlahovic. Just enough time to receive the welcome from the new comrades and to personally get to know all the members of Massimiliano Allegri’s staff, then immediately to work in the field: to start the re-athletization phase after a week off, it causes the positivity to Covid.

Vlahovic mania

–

In a video released by the club’s social channels, the Serbian center forward is portrayed in the first images on the pitch wearing a Juve shirt, engaged in running exercises in training together with Mattia De Sciglio, who has just returned from training with the Italian national team in Coverciano. At the official Allianz Stadium store, on the other hand, it is already Vlahovic-mania: Dusan’s shirt at the center of the exhibitions is the most requested of the day. Predictable.