The Dusan alarm has not returned: the Serbian has been playing little for two months and in any case in fits and starts due to pain in his adductors and in the pubalgic area. Also absent in the last two post-World Cup tests, not even the coach is able to make predictions about his return

After the test with Arsenal, the injured person whose return had been cataloged “at a later date” was Paul Pogba (“Unfortunately, he hasn’t trained, I don’t know when or how he will return. We mustn’t put on a little theater about a player who he hasn’t run a meter yet,” Allegri said after the match). Now, after the test against Rijeka, the awkward baton has passed to Vlahovic, suffering from a pubalgia in the final glimpse of last season which seems to have resolved every other week and instead reappears, greatly influencing the Juventus centre-forward. So much so that Allegri called it “a question mark”. See also Polveriera Genoa: Criscito explodes, Sheva risks. And on the payroll there are still two technicians ...

AC — So much so that in the last two months his employment has suffered a sharp decline, both in Juve and in the national team. In black and white, his last goal, as well as his full-time presence on the pitch (he was substituted in the 90th minute) dates back to 15 October, when a goal from him decided the Mole derby. Then 65 minutes with Empoli, followed by 4 days off due to pain in the adductors and in the pubalgic area. In Qatar, on the other hand, he was seen on the field for 24 minutes in the match against Brazil and for 55′ against Switzerland (in which he also scored a goal), after missing the match against Cameroon.

What changes without Dusan — What will happen now? Off the pitch, Dusan7 will continue therapies and differentiated work, aiming after Christmas to work on the pitch and not just in the gym, while Allegri can in the meantime count on Milik and Kean, a duo who have already started against Verona and Lazio before the test against Rijeka, with prospect that Chiesa and Di Maria will also make themselves available as soon as possible for ever wider minutes. Meanwhile, the next opponent will be Standard Liège on 30 December: given the circumstances, a recovery of the attacker is extremely unlikely, just as at this point it is very difficult for the match on 4 January against Cremonese. At the moment the category of him is that of question marks. See also Details on ticket sales for Chivas' game against Juventus in Las Vegas

