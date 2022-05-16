On Telegram he writes: “Until we discover the name of this” military genius “who has placed the tactical battalion near the river, and will not respond publicly to this, there will be no reforms in the army”

The one who writes like this, in one of the telegram channels close to the Russian mercenary fighters – not just the “Wagner Group” as such – is Maksim Fomin, administrator of perhaps the most important Telegram group, RSOTM, who writes under the pseudonym “Vladlen Tatarsky” (a name that is derived from a great novel by Viktor Pelevin). Fomin has a long experience of fighting in Donbas, since 2014-2015, for the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR). And often in the Telegram channel of him it has happened, in recent days, to see told of the “truths” that the Kremlin propaganda hides. Tatarsky – who is also one of the world’s best-known pro-Russian bloggers – is now talking about the embarrassing defeat suffered by the Russians in the dramatically failed crossing of the Severky Donetsk River. A defeat inflicted on the Russians by Ukraine’s 17th Detached Tank Brigade. It is absolutely advisable to listen to this witness to understand what is happening on the ground, while in Italy we are witnessing lunar debates on “negotiation-yes-or-no” and on “territorial-concessions-to-Putin-yes-or-no”.

«The offensive in the Donbass – observes Tatarsky – is hampered not only by the lack of effective information from drones but also by generals of this type. How can we forget Comrade Stalin, who, despite the difficult days of the war, was not afraid of making difficult decisions personally. If this is not done, no mobilization will save us: another idiot with an astrakhan hat will burn our armored vehicles near some village ».

Tatarsky explains in fact why Russia is in serious danger of losing the war: «The bombing of the Belgorod region by guns and missile artillery of the Ukrainian armed forces will be much less when the UAVs (drones) of the attack and reconnaissance circuit appear in the troops in the required quantity. The most important element of modern warfare, of which my colleagues and I rang all the bells a year and a half ago ». Lacking enough drones, the Russians are highly exposed to both air strikes and their artillery being thwarted. With embarrassing consequences, such as the destruction of the brigade trying to cross Seversky Donetsk.

«It is extremely difficult – says Tatarsky – to suppress a nomadic battery with the forces of conventional artillery, even based on the data of the counter-battery radars. Only if this is done in combination with correct ammunition for Krasnopol-type UAVs. ‘

In other words, while showing off missile power – which however destroys civilian targets but does not take the Russians one step further on the ground – Russia does not have enough UCAVs and UAVs, and is also faced with the problem of their poor vision. night, unable to locate Ukrainian artillery and target enemy targets. Destroying a building is easier than hitting even a single M777 battery. Which, among other things, are reaching the Ukrainians in considerable quantities, who are learning how to use them rather quickly.