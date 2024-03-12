The relationship between Seoul and Moscow is getting worse and worse. Now Russia has arrested a South Korean for the first time on espionage charges.

Relations with North Korea are getting better and those with South Korea are getting worse: Vladimir Putin (right), President of Russia, with Kim Jong Un, ruler of North Korea in April 2019 Image: dpa

In Russia has arrested a South Korean for the first time on charges of espionage. The Foreign Ministry in Seoul confirmed the arrest. Consular assistance is being provided to citizen Baek Won-soon, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday. Accordingly, Baek entered the country via land via China and was arrested near the Russian city of Vladivostok.

Jochen Stahnke Political correspondent for China, Taiwan and North Korea based in Beijing.

According to the Russian state news agency Tass, he was arrested at the beginning of the year. He has been held in Moscow's Lefortovo detention center since the end of February. Baek “passed state secrets on to foreign secret services.”