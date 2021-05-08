The Vladivostok authorities have replaced the flags displayed for Victory Day, which caused discontent among Russians. The flags that adorned the city center resembled the symbols of the Japanese Naval Forces, which fought on the side of Nazi Germany. On the fact of the incident, a check is carried out. This was announced on Saturday, May 8, TASS…

As noted in the press service of the Vladivostok City Hall, the “incorrect” flags were replaced by the Russian tricolor.

The day before, local residents published photos of flags on social networks, as they noticed in them the symbols of the Japanese Navy, with which Soviet troops fought during the Great Patriotic War in the Far East, reports “Gazeta.ru“.

“According to the catalog of street decoration recommended for use by the Victory organizing committee, the image of the Order of the Patriotic War against a background of diverging red ribbons can be used as one of the options for flag consoles. In this case, the space between the stripes remains empty. However, the contractor made flags on a white and red background, ”the city administration said.

The Vladivostok authorities noted that response measures will be taken against the perpetrators, and the work on the installation of flags will not be paid.

Earlier, on May 5, the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Housing and Public Utilities and Improvement, Pyotr Biryukov, said that more than 2.7 thousand flags and decorative elements would be installed in the capital in honor of May 9. He stressed that the decorations will correspond to a special concept, which involves the use of red as the main color, as it symbolizes the victory of the USSR over the Nazi troops.