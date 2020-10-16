Vladivostok airport was evacuated on Friday morning due to a false fire alarm.

According to the press service of the air harbor, at 7.24 local time (00.24 Moscow time) a fire alarm was triggered, reports RIA News…

Passengers and staff were evacuated to a safe distance from the terminal building.

However, the fire threat was not confirmed. As a result, the airport was limited to 20 minutes.

In this regard, the departure of two flights – to Moscow and Khabarovsk – was delayed. Now the air hub is operating normally.

In mid-September, a fire alarm went off in the building of the Russian Embassy in Berlin.

There was a smoke alarm and six fire engines arrived at the scene. However, as it turned out, the alarm was false.