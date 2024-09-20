Investigators Release Wildberries Co-Founder Bakalchuk From Custody

The co-founder of the Wildberries marketplace Vladislav Bakalchuk was released from custody. He was detained in connection with a case of murder, attempted murder of a police officer, and abuse of power.

On Wednesday, September 18, there was a shooting near the Wildberries office on Romanov Lane. At that moment, Bakalchuk, together with unknown “bearded men”, as one of the eyewitnesses described them, tried to get inside the building, but security did not let them in. Two office employees became victims. Seven more were injured.

Following the shooting, investigators charged the ex-husband of Wildberries founder Tatyana Bakalchuk with four criminal charges.

On September 20, Bakalchuk reported that he was fine and at home. The businessman also promised to provide assistance and support to all victims. He expressed gratitude to everyone who worried about him “during this difficult period.”

I am shocked. I am sure that the authorities will sort out what happened and all those responsible will be punished. Vladislav Bakalchuk Co-founder of the Wildberries marketplace

Bakalchuk addressed his ex-wife after his release

The businessman contacted his ex-wife and stated that on September 18, he came to the Wildberries office in the center of Moscow with “peaceful intentions to resolve issues related to payments to employees and contractors of VB-Development, and an audit of the so-called “merger.” However, after that, “strange people” opened fire on him and his team.

After the shooting at the Wildberries office, Tatyana Bakalchuk published a video on her Telegram channel in which she addressed her ex-husband in tears.

Vladislav, what are you doing? How will you look your parents, our children in the eye? How could you? How could you bring the situation to such an absurdity? Tatyana Bakalchuk Founder of the Wildberries marketplace

In July, it became known that divorce proceedings had begun in the family of the founders of the Russian marketplace. At that time, Vladislav Bakalchuk complained to the head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, that his wife Tatyana had fallen under the influence of the owners of Russ Outdoor, Levon and Robert Mirzoyan, who were allegedly trying to take over the business by deception.

30 people arrested in connection with shooting

In Moscow, 30 defendants were arrested in the case of the shooting near the Wildberries office. According to the ruling of the Basmanny Court, announced in relation to one of the defendants, the persons involved in the case will remain in custody until November 18, 2024.

A total of 33 people were charged, including Vladislav Bakalchuk. However, after his release, the businessman’s representatives stated that investigators from the central office of the Investigative Committee of Russia did not find any criminal offence in his actions.

At the same time, the publication’s sources in law enforcement agencies believe that “the issue of Bakalchuk has not yet been fully closed.” It is noted that operational and investigative measures regarding him are continuing.