Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

The Serbian coach, Vladimir, Hatta, considered that today’s victory over Ittihad Kalba in the 25th round of the Arab Gulf Football League came late after the team lost its chances of staying, but it is good in terms of giving young players the opportunity to play and prepare for next season.

The coach pointed out that the team must be honest with itself despite the high and unexpected result, and said: In the first five minutes the opponent was able to score two goals, but after that we dominated the course of the match and succeeded in achieving this victory. While Jorge Dasilva, the coach of Al Ittihad Kalba, described the loss of his team, as harsh after the fall with a clean fourth, and said: The team was far from its level it appeared this season, we committed all kinds of mistakes in defense, and we were not effective in the offensive, and continued: We must analyze what It happened in this game, and we dwell on negatives and mistakes to avoid them.