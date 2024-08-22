Vladimir Vinokur’s daughter, ballerina Anastasia Vinokur, sunbathed in a bikini on the beach

The daughter of comedian Vladimir Vinokur, ballerina Anastasia Vinokur, sunbathed in a swimsuit on the beach. This video appeared on her Instagram account (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

The 38-year-old Bolshoi Theatre soloist posed for the posted footage while sitting on a sandy beach. She wore a black bikini consisting of a buttoned bandeau top and low-waisted panties.

The famous artist’s daughter also tried on cat-eye sunglasses, bracelets, and a chain with a butterfly pendant. “Summer is a little life, when all dreams come true and new ones are made,” the author of the post wrote in the caption.

