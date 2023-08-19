After Russia invaded the Ukraine, Anna, a Russian entrepreneur, opened a real estate agency. The change of trajectory has paid off. Within weeks, she secured a deal for a stately 18th-century apartment in prestigious downtown St. Petersburg.

“We in Russia have gotten used to living in a permanent state of crisis,” said Anna, who declined to give her full name. She has bought two investment properties and negotiated the sale of another 150 in the last year. Amid the constant upheavals, she said, people are looking for “a window of opportunity” to secure their income.

His business has been supported by a state-led spending boom that has propped up the national economy despite the fastest and most far-reaching sanctions imposed by Western nations in modern history.

Economic strength has created a sense of well-being among Russians and has helped maintain popular support for President Vladimir V. Putin’s war. But some economists, as well as the head of Russia’s central bank, have warned that the spending threatens the country’s financial stability.

The concern is that the government is pumping money into the economy too fast. As the invasion of Russia has turned into a war of attrition, Putin has poured the country’s considerable financial reserves into expanding military production, while showering poorer Russians with higher pensions, wages and benefits such as subsidized mortgages.

“Everyone is still buying at these subsidized rates,” said Anna, 44, who recently paid off one of her five mortgages. “And who pays for it? The state”.

The result has been a surge in demand for everything from beach vacations to tank chassis — all of which are fueling inflation. In an effort to prevent the economy from overheating, the central bank raised rates in July more than expected.

The bank expects the Russian economy to grow by up to 2.5 percent this year, a higher-than-normal pace that would allow it to recover virtually all the economic activity that has been devastated since the start of the war.

Loans have expanded rapidly since the invasion as the government has sought to stimulate growth and bolster military production. Corporate lending rose 19 percent in the year to June, the Russian central bank reports.

The combined value of mortgages issued by Russia’s top 20 banks rose 63 percent in the first half of this year, state-owned lender Dom.RF and research firm Frank Media say. In the first three months of the year, one in two new mortgages was subsidized by the state, via programs that provide loans to first-time homebuyers, including military members, at preferential interest rates.

But it might not be sustainable. Expanding spending and declining revenue from Russia’s oil and gas have pushed the nation’s budget into deficit.

The recovery is also severely constrained by Russia’s chronic labor shortages. Putin’s decision to mobilize 300,000 men has thrown many workers out of the economy. Hundreds of thousands of workers, mostly professionals, have left the country.

Announcing the recent rate hike, Elvira Nabiullina, the governor of the central bank, repeatedly mentioned labor shortages in cautious remarks to the press. She also said that demand for goods and services was outstripping supply, fueling inflation and threatening financial stability.

Alexandra Prokopenko, a former adviser to the Russian central bank, said that one day the economy “could collapse like a house of cards.”

Alina Lobzina contributed reporting to this article.

By: ANATOLY KURMANAEV