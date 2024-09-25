Home policy

From: Patrick Mayer

Vladimir Putin sent them to their deaths: According to British sources, losses among Russian soldiers in the Ukraine war are reaching new highs.

Donbass – Because Moscow is not leaving Ukraine alone, the number of deaths and injuries in Russia is now in the hundreds of thousands. Young (and not so young) soldiers sent by Russian President Vladimir Putin to die in the Ukraine war.

Losses in the Ukraine war: Hundreds of thousands of Russian soldiers killed or wounded

The British Ministry of Defense in London, which has analysts and its intelligence services monitoring the war, has published new figures on the devastating Russian losses. According to them, the bloodiest months to date are behind the Russian invasion army. According to the figures from Great Britain, an average of 1,187 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded every day in August.

According to the information, more than 610,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded since Putin’s illegal war of aggression against his western neighbor in February 2022. Around 35,000 of them in the past month alone. Many are not returning home from the Ukraine war to Siberia, the Caucasus, or the major cities in the European west of the Russian Federation.

Losses for Russia: Number of killed and wounded soldiers in Ukraine war is higher than in 2023

According to British information, Russian losses in May 2024 amounted to 1,262 killed or wounded soldiers per day, in June to 1,163, and in July to 1,140. For comparison: As the British Ministry of Defense writes on social networks, Moscow’s daily losses in the Ukraine war were around 386 per day in March 2022. And in August 2022, 236. There is evidence to support the thesis that Russian soldiers are becoming increasingly poorly trained precisely because of the high losses, making them an easier target for Ukrainian defenders militarily.

The London ministry wrote about its post on X: “Poorly trained Russian soldiers are being used as cannon fodder.” In the meantime, Russian losses, if one can even put it that way, even fell to an average of 667 killed or wounded soldiers per day in July 2023. A new video on X currently documents how carelessly the men are often sent into battle with the Ukrainian army between Donbass, Zaporizhia and Kherson. According to Ukrainian Ministry of Defense The 33rd Mechanized Brigade recently reportedly destroyed 16 tanks and armored vehicles belonging to the Putin regime while repelling a single Russian attack.

military vehicles total: 18,077 Main battle tanks (T-72, T-80, T-90): 3408 Infantry fighting vehicles (BMP-1 etc.): 4621

Source: Oryxas of 25 September, 7.45 p.m.

Ukraine’s losses: Kyiv lost many tanks against Russia’s army

According to the open source intelligence website Oryx Since February 2022, Russia has lost a documented 18,077 military vehicles – including crews. These included at least 3,408 battle tanks such as the T-72 or the T-80 and 4,621 infantry fighting vehicles. But Kiev is also continuing to suffer significant losses in the war. According to the same source, the Ukrainian tank losses now include 13 Leopard 2A6, 3 Leopard 1A5, 32 Marder 1A3 and a Panzerhaubitze 2000 from Germany. (pm)