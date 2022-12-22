Home page politics

Patrick Mayer

This photo is said to show Russian soldiers allegedly combing a Ukrainian orphanage. © Screen shot Sky

In the Ukraine, the Russian occupiers are apparently abducting children in droves. The head of an orphanage tells of “creepy” experiences.

Munich/Kherson – US President Joe Biden has called for it. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) has repeatedly asked for it. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tirelessly demands it. The perpetrators of alleged Russian war crimes should be held accountable.

War in Ukraine: Russian soldiers allegedly abduct Ukrainian children

Then when the Ukraine war is finally over. However long it may last while Russian President Vladimir Putin in his aggression is sacrificing his own soldiers in Bakhmut and the Donbass, one after the other. For goals that the Moscow rulers can no longer even define publicly. Because after all the military setbacks it would be too risky to set cornerstones that he could be blamed for not achieving?

The Russian national football player Nadya Karpova has at least sharply criticized Putin in an Instagram story and insulted him wildly because, according to her own statements, she cannot bear the alleged war crimes of her compatriots against the Ukrainian people and deeply despises them. These war crimes are said to include the systematic kidnapping of Ukrainian children. That’s what the Ukrainian government claims and speaks of 13,000 children who have allegedly been abducted since the Russian attack on February 24.

Compact – The most important news about the Russia-Ukraine war

Of the Broadcaster Sky has now published video excerpts, which are intended to show how Russian soldiers and agents of the foreign intelligence service FSB comb through an orphanage in Kherson in early April. At that time, Putin’s invasion troops had taken over the city in the south with around 290,000 inhabitants before it was liberated again in late autumn.

Cherson in Ukraine: Russian soldiers are said to have combed orphanages

“We have seen Russian propagandists saying that they have to take the orphans to train them in military schools and then let them fight for Russia,” the alleged head of the orphanage, who was called Volodymyr, explains in the Sky post will. Volodymyr describes: “It was scary. So we started hiding children because we understood that otherwise they will take them away.”

We saw Russian propagandists saying that they have to take the orphans with them.

The Russian units confiscated all the documents about the children, Volodymyr explains in the interview with Sky, “because they could not find out where the children were. So they took the papers with them. They took computers. They removed the video surveillance system because they wanted to know where the children had gone.”

Cherson: City society apparently rescued Ukrainian orphans from Russian occupiers

However, according to the report, society in the Kherson Oblast held together. In many families, two to three orphans were accommodated. Meanwhile, the Russian occupiers brought 15 orphans from other regions to the orphanage, according to a video showing children playing. When Russian soldiers were expelled from Kherson, they allegedly took said orphans with them, Sky reports.

According to the authorities, 97 children were reported missing only in the Cherson region after the Russian troops withdrew. 48 of them are said to come from another orphanage in the city. Her alleged teacher, Oksana, says in the post: “They were put in a military vehicle and taken away. There were soldiers with machine guns. Of course, the children were scared because of this. They didn’t know where they were being taken.”

Systematic kidnapping of children? Serious allegations by Ukraine against Russia

An alleged witness named Natalya, according to Sky a neighbor, describes the alleged kidnappings: “When the children were brought out, there were armed Russian soldiers on vehicles everywhere. That’s why nobody filmed it.”

The children are said to have been only three, four, five years old, she explains in an interview: “Of course I’m worried about them. They were small children, there were many children. We don’t know where they are or what happened to them. Or where they were taken.” (pm)