From: Patrick Mayer

The Russian army is making steady progress on a section of the front in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin’s Moscow regime is apparently sacrificing fighter jets for this.

Dzerzhinsk – Vladimir Putin is mercilessly exacting a high blood toll from his countrymen. The war in Ukraine has long since reached the heart of Russia.

And not only through tin coffins containing dead soldiers who have to bury fathers, mothers, siblings, wives, entire families. On Wednesday (24 July) there were also reports of a suspected partisan attack in the Russian metropolis of Saint Petersburg.

And: The Russian authorities themselves reported a bomb attack on an officer in Moscow. While people are suffering in the Russian Federation, the invading army of Kremlin autocrat Vladimir Putin has been making unchecked territorial gains for weeks on one part of the front in the treacherously invaded Ukraine. And now it is doing so again.

Ukraine war: Russian army gains territory in Donetsk region

We are talking about the Donbass, and in particular the Donetsk region. Although Putin’s troops are only given very old tanks, they are advancing village by village to the west and north of Avdiivka and the city of Donetsk. They are accepting high losses among the Russian soldiers. The most recent example was the shooting down of another Sukhoi Su-25 ground attack aircraft.

Ukrainian military bloggers shared several videos (see above and below) of their own armed forces on X, which are supposed to document the shooting down of the presumably Russian fighter plane. A shoulder-launched Stinger anti-aircraft missile was apparently used, like the one Germany had provided to Kiev in the past for the defense of its own territory after the Russian attack, which violated international law. According to the recordings, the pilot of the plane was at least able to save himself by ejection seat and parachute.

Ukraine war: Russia targets small Donbass town of Dzerzhinsk

Despite all the devastating losses, as the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its daily analysis on July 23, “Russian forces recently advanced near Vovchansk, Siversk, Dzerzhinsk and the city of Donetsk.” Dzerzhinsk, also spelled Toretsk, is currently the focus of particular attention in Donbass, a few kilometers west of Horlivka.

As the news portal web.de As he wrote in mid-July, referring to various think tanks, the Russians advanced an estimated 1.3 kilometers in the area of ​​the small town of Toretsk in the Donetsk region within just four days. Now they have apparently made further progress. Explosive: just around 22 kilometers to the southwest, the troops of Kremlin autocrat Putin were able to hold and consolidate positions they had recently captured at Otscheretyne.

Russians advance on Pokrovsk and Dzerzhinsk: Ukraine defenders under pressure

The recent shooting down of one of Putin’s Su-25s also shows the heavy fighting on this front, while the Ukrainians are hoping for relief from the first F-16 fighter jets. As various bloggers write, the Ukrainians shot down the old fighter jet from the 1970s just outside the small town of Pokrovsk. A Telegram message from the Khortytsia army unit on July 23 also suggests this shooting location.

Pokrovsk is located about 45 kilometers southwest of Dzerzhinsk. At this latitude, the Russians are apparently currently trying to drive a large wedge between the Ukrainian defense lines in order to position themselves south of the city of Kramatorsk. The Ukrainian high command for the battered east of the country is stationed there. (pm)