The Ukrainian armed forces are increasingly using drones to attack the Russian border region of Belgorod. Vladimir Putin’s soldiers can no longer even go to the supermarket in peace.

Belgorod – Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine has long since arrived in parts of Russia, namely in the Russian border region of Belgorod. Directly adjacent to the Ukrainian Kharkiv Oblast, Moscow has been gathering large numbers of soldiers there since the beginning of its insidious attack in early 2022.

Belgorod in the Ukraine war: Increasingly frequent attacks in Russian border region

Since then, the Belgorod region has served as a staging area for the Kremlin’s invasion army. A significant portion of supplies to Ukraine also go through Belgorod, while Vladimir Putin’s losses among Russian soldiers continue to rise dramatically and unchecked.

After several NATO-members had allowed Kiev to use Western weapons delivered to it against Putin’s territory because of the heavy Russian bombardments of the border city of Kharkiv, Belgorod itself is increasingly being targeted. Now even Russian soldiers have been attacked in front of a supermarket. This shows a new tactic by the Ukrainians.

Losses for Russia: Ukraine attacks Putin’s soldiers in Belgorod region

One after the other: The video of the air attack with a kamikaze drone is currently going viral on the online platform X. It shows a Russian army minibus marked with a “Z” parked in a supermarket parking lot. Several civilian vehicles are parked next to it in the first row, which is why it can be assumed that the supermarket was also open after there were repeated evacuations in the Belgorod region due to the war.

The footage is said to have come from the small town of Shebekino (population: around 44,000), which lies directly on the opposite side of the border from the fiercely contested Ukrainian town of Volchansk. The location and time of the video cannot be independently verified. First, a drone approaches the minibus, and several soldiers can be seen running away.

Belgorod Oblast The Russian Belgorod Oblast, with a population of around 1.5 million people, is located in the far west of Russia, around 70 kilometers north of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, which has a population of one million. It belongs to the Central Federal District, and its administrative center is the city of the same name with almost 350,000 inhabitants. Iron ore mining, mechanical engineering and metal processing are important economic sectors.

Ukrainian drone attacks: Things are getting dangerous for Russian soldiers in Belgorod

In the next sequence, a burning vehicle can be seen, apparently standing in exactly the same place, this time taken from a passing car. A hit is considered likely. This is not an isolated example: Ukrainian military bloggers have been eagerly sharing videos on social media since the summer that are supposed to document drone attacks on individual Russian military vehicles in the Belgorod region. The vehicles in question are traveling independently of other units, perhaps during soldiers’ breaks, or they are simply messengers and have been commissioned to provide courier services. Ultimately, this is not known.

But: They apparently can no longer feel safe anywhere in the Russian region near the border. There is no escape from the Ukrainian kamikaze drones. And that’s not all: Ukraine is literally constantly bombarding the Russian region. According to military bloggers, on the morning of June 26, for example, there were at least two heavy air raids by the Ukrainians on the western Russian region. According to the much-quoted blogger Igor Sushko, a school building was hit by Ukrainian drones, which he says served as a command and meeting place for the Russians. According to a video, the school burned down completely.

Belgorod region in Russia: Vladimir Putin’s bombs are falling here too

On the same night, the rail network of the freight station in the city of Belgorod was apparently hit by a rocket. Here, too, the information cannot be independently verified. Sensational: The Ukrainian armed forces recently allegedly disabled an entire Russian S-300 or S-400 Triumph air defense system in the Belgorod region by hitting it with cluster munitions using the powerful ATACMS missiles.

And: How the Ukrainian Pravda reported, a Ukrainian missile destroyed a Pantsir-S1 air defense system worth millions in the Belgorod region on June 21 or 22. Ukrainian attacks are not the only problem: The Washington Post (WP) recently published a map illustrating how often huge Russian glide bombs land in the Russian border region of Belgorod because Putin’s fighter pilots release the missiles too early on their approach to Ukraine.

On July 2, for example, a video was circulating on X (see above) that was supposed to prove the impact of such a free-fall bomb on Russian soil. Putin’s Belgorod region is not finding peace and is being drawn ever deeper into the Kremlin’s war. (pm)