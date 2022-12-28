Home page politics

Of: Patrick Mayer

Split

Vladimir Solovyov, Vladimir Putin’s TV propagandist, hands out attacks against Germany on Russian TV. He calls for a Russian attack on the Federal Republic.

Munich/Moscow – The theses of Russian propagandists are becoming increasingly confused in the context of the Ukraine war. A confidante of Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin, the propagandist Vladimir Solovyov, openly called for a military attack on Germany on TV and questioned the reunification of the Federal Republic after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Vladimir Solovyov: Putin propagandist hands out against Germany

In a TV program on Russian television, he argued vigorously with another propagandist. “We have to say that we understand the statements made by Strack-Zimmermann, Baerbock and everyone else as an official declaration of war on Russia, and we have to take preventive action against the decision-making centers,” Solovyov said in his usual inflammatory tone.

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Die Grünen) and Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (FDP), Chairwoman of the Defense Committee of the German Bundestag, have repeatedly called for Western arms deliveries to Ukraine for its fight against the Russian invasion troops in recent months.

Putin propagandist discusses with viewer: “Yes, I’m deadly serious.”

“Do you know what I disagree with you about?” , asked another studio guest and answered himself: “Because this would be a new kind of war. We don’t have to declare anything.” Solovyov replied: “Immediately (strike, d. editor.)?” The other answered energetically: “Yes, I’m deadly serious.” Solovyov finally continued his train of thought himself: “And say that we don’t know who it was. That it was the Germans who bombed themselves.” The video was shared on Twitter by Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry.

In another TV format in which Solovyov discusses with viewers, the 59-year-old TV and radio presenter said: “The former (Soviet) republics that have to come to their senses – you can list them yourself – why should we theirs recognize independence at all? Their separation from the USSR was not carried out legally. Legal steps were not followed. We should not recognize the Nazi states that emerged from what was left of the Soviet Union. We should demand when a people demand the 1991 borders (Ukraine, i.e. editor.), then we should demand the 1986 borders.”

It was obviously an allusion to the reunification of Germany from the FRG and the GDR in 1990 “What is Germany made of? Where is the GDR? Why don’t we deny the agreement from back then, the two-plus-four treaty?” asked Solovyov. In a monologue, he then swore about allegedly violated promises and broken laws, without naming them.

“So, let’s not recognize the reunification of West Germany and East Germany. Let’s demand the return of our sphere of influence. And let’s recognize the existence of East Germany on this basis, while not recognizing the reunification of these countries,” he said, smacking his lips: “Let’s conduct our politics and diplomacy on the basis that we do not recognize the reunification of Germany and treat it as a separate countries.” BBC journalist Francis Sarr shared the video.

Two Plus Four Contract The Two Plus Four Treaty is a state treaty between the Federal Republic of Germany and the German Democratic Republic on the one hand and France, the Soviet Union, Great Britain and the United States of America on the other. The treaty paved the way for German reunification and was signed in Moscow on September 12, 1990. With the signing, the self-determination rights of the Germans were finally recognized by the former occupying powers (after the Second World War).

To classify: Solovyov is considered the leading exponent of Russian state propaganda. In 2015 he conducted a TV interview with Putin for the documentary The President. Because his talk show “Sunday evening with Vladimir Solovyov” broadcast on Rossiya 1 channel considered the most important propaganda format for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it has been sanctioned by the European Union since February 23, 2022 and also by Canada since March 6, 2022. (pm)