Russia apparently wants to use refugees at the border to put pressure on the new NATO member Finland. According to initial findings, without success.

Helsinki – Finland has a 1,300 kilometer long border with Russia. Since April 2023, the Scandinavian state, with only 5.5 million inhabitants but a comparatively large area, has been a member of the Western defense alliance NATO. This circumstance probably brings Moscow onto the scene in the context of the Ukraine war.

Specifically: The government in Helsinki accuses autocrat Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin regime of deliberately sending groups of migrants to Finland. Allegedly with the intention of politically destabilizing the neighbor and putting pressure on its security resources.

Russia sends migrants to Finland’s NATO border in the Ukraine war – Helsinki reacts

In response to Russian pressure, Helsinki closed the Imatra, Niirala, Nuijamaa and Vaalimaa border crossings on the night of November 18th. Since then, three more border crossings with the Russian Federation have been closed. Only the Raja-Jooseppi border crossing in the far north near Inari remains open. According to analysts, there are increasing signs that Putin’s tactics could backfire.

According to the state news agency ITAR TASS, migrants in the Russian region of Murmansk are given bicycles to travel to Finland. © IMAGO/Lev Fedoseyev

Because: The American news magazine Newsweek refers to the Telegram channel “Cheka-OGPU”, which is said to have connections to the Russian secret service. The bloggers would therefore classify the Kremlin’s alleged trick as a “complete failure,” according to the report. The Finnish security forces managed to control and close off illegal border crossings, which is why the Russian authorities were forced to resettle the migrants in Russia instead.

Refugees come from Russia: Finland closes almost all border crossings

The information cannot be independently verified. But: Prime Minister Petteri Orpo and Interior Minister Mari Rantanen had announced strict controls along the entire border between the two states. The new rules should apply at least until December 23rd.

Finland Resident: 5.5 million Area: 338,472 km² Capital city: Helsinki (664,000 inhabitants) Form of state and government: Parliamentary republic Limits with: Norway, Sweden, Russia

In recent months, Finnish authorities have registered an increase in the number of migrants from the Middle East and Africa – especially from Iraq, Yemen and Somalia. Orpo and Rantanen said on November 16 that the number of illegal border crossings had increased significantly in the middle of the month. The Russians didn’t even hide what they were accused of, even though the Kremlin officially denied the allegations.

Vladimir Putin’s tactics in the Ukraine war? Migrants are given bicycles in Russia

The state news agency ITAR TASS On November 24th, published photos of migrants being given bicycles in Alakurtti in the Russian region of Murmansk, not far from the border with Finland, in order to ride them to the Salla-Kelloselka border crossing.

Raja-Jooseppi border crossing: Finnish police officers receive a suspected migrant at the border with Russia. © IMAGO/Emmi Korhonen

Arkady Moshes, director of the Finnish Institute of International Affairs, believes that his country put a stop to Russia’s plans just in time. “Russia is expected to act and do more when it senses weakness. “So if Finland had not reacted decisively, I would say that people would expect more to come and maybe worse things to happen,” the analyst said Newsweek: “But because the Finnish government has reacted decisively, Russia will be more cautious about taking further measures.”

Distrust of Moscow: Finland is building a huge border fence with Russia

Because of threatening behavior from its neighbor, Finland is currently building a 200-kilometer-long border fence with Russia in the historic region of Karelia. The mistrust between Helsinki and Moscow has grown historically since the Finnish Winter War (November 1939 to March 1940). (pm)