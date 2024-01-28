Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

The Russian army is reportedly making progress in various places in eastern Ukraine. Kyiv reports on one focus.

Kupyansk – Im Ukraine war The military situation for Kiev's troops becomes increasingly difficult. According to reports, the invading army from Russia was able to advance on several sectors of the front.

Ukraine War: Russian troops succeed in advances near Kupyansk, Kreminna and Avdiivka

Like the much-quoted one Institute for the Study of War (ISW) writes, “Russian forces made recently confirmed advances near Kupiansk, Kreminna and Avdiivka, engaging in continued trench warfare along the entire line of contact.”

According to Ukrainian army spokesman Volodymyr Fityo, “Kupyansk remains their main priority.” The small town of Kupyansk (formerly 30,000 inhabitants) is located around 85 kilometers southeast of Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine with around 1.5 million citizens.

Ukraine war: Is the city of Kharkiv moving into Vladimir Putin's focus?

An indication of Moscow's current goal? The megacity of Kharkiv could be a priority for Kremlin autocrat Vladimir Putin. That already happened at the beginning of January ISW analyzed: “Russian forces could increase their efforts in the coming weeks to conquer Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region.” An offensive on Kharkiv itself cannot be ruled out, the US think tank classified increased rocket attacks on the oblast center in the region of the same name.

The fact that attacks here that violate international law have increased significantly for the first time since spring 2022 is raising speculation that Putin could order the conquest of Kharkiv before the (undemocratic) presidential election in Russia (March 15 to 17), wrote Mirror online. After all, the city is only 40 kilometers from the Russian border in the Belgorod region.

Ukraine War: Does Kharkiv have symbolic meaning for Vladimir Putin?

Kupyansk is not only a strategically important railway junction, the P07 national road also runs from here to just outside the gates of Kharkiv. Loud ntv.de The Ukrainians ultimately only held a limited strip of land east of the Oskil River. Would a renewed offensive on the big city be symbolic for Putin?

In the suburbs and around Kharkiv, the Ukrainian defenders inflicted a severe defeat on the Russian invasion troops in the so-called “Battle of Kharkiv” between February and April 2022. How The Washington Post and Forbes Later reported, the Russian 20th Guards Army was said to have failed to take the city, despite attacking with 560 BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles and 300 T-72 main battle tanks.

Ukraine War: Russian army puts a lot of pressure on the defenders

While Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has now railed against US military aid to Ukraine, the Ukrainian armed forces have proven that they can now also attack targets deep in Russia in Siberia. Partly because US military aid has been blocked by Republicans in Congress for weeks, the Ukrainian army has recently come under heavy pressure. Especially because it apparently has to make do with ammunition from the West. (pm)