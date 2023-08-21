Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Split

President Aleksandar Vucic is heavily criticized in Serbia. An expert at Merkur.de predicts new elections and sees tendencies for a political overthrow.

Belgrade – “His statements are well documented. For example, that Bosniaks must be killed by Serbs. Vedran Dzihic took a close look at the policies of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. According to the political scientist from Austrian Institute for International Politics in Vienna there are tendencies for a possible political overthrow in Belgrade.

Serbia: Balkans expert expects new elections and pressure on Aleksandar Vucic

In May and June, tens of thousands demonstrated in Serbia against violence in the country after two shootings left 18 dead. Among other things, the demonstrators blocked the Belgrade highway. The opposition accused Vucic of an allegedly violent policy.

“I am convinced that there will be a political showdown in Serbia in the medium term,” said Dzihic in an interview Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA: “The decisive phase comes after the summer. Many assume that the wave of protests will intensify again in the autumn. And it is speculated that Vucic will then call new elections, which would take place in spring 2024. It could be tight for him with this one.”

Don’t take democracy so seriously: Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (left) and Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS



At the height of the protests, it looked like “Vucic would shake a lot. He seemed nervous. The crowds were overwhelming. It was the biggest protests in Serbia since 2000, when Slobodan Milosevic was overthrown,” says Dzihic. There is anger among the Serbian population about how the country works, he explains, “that corruption is spreading, that everything is controlled by the Serbian Progressive Party SNS. But that people are not better off economically”.

Serbia: Tens of thousands take to the streets against Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade

On June 9, tens of thousands gathered in front of the parliament in the center of the Serbian capital and marched to the government building. There they demanded Vucic’s resignation, according to local media. They accused the president and the tabloid media he controlled of creating a climate of hatred and violence. And that the government is not taking enough action against organized crime and private gun ownership, which is widespread in the country.

Given the way Vucic has lived political power over the past ten years, I don’t expect him to step down voluntarily.

Aleksandar Vucic: New elections in Serbia?

The Serbian government then called for the surrender of illegal weapons, after which the Serbs surrendered 108,833 weapons by early July. According to Dzihic, Vucic saved himself for the summer holidays with such measures and a “recent escalation in Kosovo that he talked about”. But: “The polls from early summer showed that the SNS no longer has the majority behind it.” Dzihic also does not rule out a possible uprising. “The way Vucic has lived political power over the past ten years, I don’t assume that he will give way voluntarily,” says the political scientist, who was born in Bosnia and was “expelled from there in 1993 in the Yugoslav wars” (Dzihic ).

A possible new election will “not be free and fair. In the medium term, however, this regime will be at the end of its tether,” he says: “My fear is that it will then not be possible without violence. Vucic is very self-centered and projects everything onto himself. In this way, he is unlikely to accept the democratic principles of a transfer of power.”

Balkan expert from Vienna: Dr. Vedran Dzihić. © Dzihic

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic: trouble between Serbia and Kosovo

Vucic, who has close political contacts with Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin, is also considered controversial in the West because he was deputy information minister under Milosevic between 1998 and 2000 and aroused sentiment against Kosovars and Albanians during the Kosovo war. To this day, his government does not recognize the independence of the former Serbian region, which declared independence in 2008. Vucic keeps heating up the conflict, for example when his son recently wore a politically explosive T-shirt at a festival in Kosovo.

Dzihic: “At heart, Vucic is still the old Serbian ultra-nationalist. But when he appears on his commercial channels, you can see the aggressive nationalism erupting in him.” (pm)