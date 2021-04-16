Russian President Vladimir Putin earned almost 10 million rubles last year. His income is disclosed in declarationspublished on the Kremlin website.

Related materials By someone else’s hands Companies around the world have found an easy way to go public. He gives billions, but ruins the economy Boiling point Companies around the world are battling employee burnout. How is this problem dealt with in Russia?

In 2019, Putin earned 9.726 million rubles. The president owns an apartment with an area of ​​77 square meters and a garage (18 square meters). Also, the head of state owns an apartment with an area of ​​153.7 square meters and a garage space with an area of ​​18 “squares”, this property is in use by the president.

Among the vehicles, Putin is assigned: two GAZ 21M (Volga) and Niva vehicles and a Skif car trailer. In 2018, Putin’s earnings amounted to almost 8.65 million rubles. The President’s income in 2017 remains a record – more than 18.7 million rubles.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin earned 19.8 million rubles in 2020. The richest official in the government was the head of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, Denis Manturov. His income at the end of 2020 amounted to 740.4 million rubles. The spouse of the official also increased her earnings – she declared 13.6 million rubles against 9.1 million a year earlier.