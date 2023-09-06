Home page politics

Articles written by Vladimir Putin’s daughter continue to be published in academic journals in the West – despite tough sanctions.

Moscow – Despite the tough sanctions since the beginning of the Ukraine war in February 2022, Russia’s elite apparently continues to wallow in luxury. And Vladimir Putin’s family also seems to be able to live and work undisturbed: magazines in the USA and Switzerland continue to publish scientific works by Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova, the eldest daughter of the Russian ruler. This is reported by the independent Russian news service Mozhem Obyasnite.

‘Scientific’ articles by Vladimir Putin’s daughter surfaced in the West

On the Telegram channel from Mozhem Obyasnite (German: “We can explain that”) it was said on Tuesday (September 5) that Western scientific journals have numerous links to their publications on the website istina (“Truth”) of Moscow State University can be found. Vorontsova has a doctorate in medicine and is a trained pediatric endocrinologist.

The portal further explained: “She writes articles on endocrinology and medicine for US and Swiss publishers: The Endocrine Society and MDPI Publishing. Four works by Vorontsova were published in 2022 and 2023 alone.” Three of these works were published after the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Accordingly, the 38-year-old Vorontsova does not write her articles alone, but in collaboration with colleagues from Moscow State University. How Newsweek reportedsaid an unnamed editor of a science magazine Mozhem Obyasnit that the sanctions do not prohibit the publication of research articles in the West – but that journals that do would face the risk of their reputation being tarnished.

Born in Germany: Putin’s daughter Maria was born in Dresden in 1985, before his KGB days

Little is known for certain about Vladimir Putin’s daughters, and their identities are effectively a state secret; the Russian president largely bans reporting on his family and personal life. However, the official Putin biography on the Kremlin website reveals that his daughter Maria was born in 1985, shortly before the family moved to Dresden, where Putin worked as a KGB agent. His second daughter Katerina was born in Dresden.