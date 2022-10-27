The Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that the next decade will be “the most dangerous” since end of World War II.

(You may be interested in: Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces carry out tests in the face of a possible threat)

“The next decade is probably the most dangerous, unpredictable and at the same time important decade since the end of World War II,” he said.

Putin to members of the Valday Discussion Club, a Moscow-based think tank, adding that the situation is “revolutionary to some extent.” The current Russian offensive in Ukraine is only part of “the tectonic movements in the entire world order,” he added.

(Also: Russia would force HIV patients recruited in prisons to fight in the war)

“The historical period of the West’s sole domination of world affairs is coming to an end. unipolar world it is becoming a thing of the past,” he continued. “We are on a historic border,” the Russian president stressed.

According to Putin, the Western powers are unable to “govern humanity alone”, although “they desperately try to do it”. “Most of the world’s people can’t stand that anymore,” she insisted. Moscow, she said, is merely defending its “right to exist,” while Western countries want to “destroy and wipe out” Russia.

Vladimir Putin visits a military camp near Moscow. See also Fernando Gaviria, second in the Eschborn-Frankfurt Photo: EFE/EPA/MIKHAEL KLIMENTYEV

The Russian president called on Thursday the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to inspect Ukraine’s nuclear facilities “as soon as possible” after Russia denounced alleged Ukrainian plans to use a “dirty bomb”.

“We are in favor of it. And that they do it as soon as possible and in the widest possible way, since we know that now kyiv is doing everything possible to erase the traces of these plans. They are working on it,” he said.

Putin during the plenary session of the Valdai Debating Club, where he regularly meets foreign politicians and media.

Putin claimed to know “approximately” where the Ukrainians are manufacturing this type of bomb, which is not atomic but includes radioactive elements. “The remaining nuclear fuel has been slightly modified. The technology that exists in Ukraine allows it to be done,” he noted.

The president acknowledged that it was he who ordered the Minister of Defense, Sergey Shoigú, to inform his colleagues from the main countries of the world about the discoveries of the Russian secret services. “We can’t ignore things like that,” he pointed out.

At the request of kyiv, which flatly denied such plans, the The IAEA announced this week that it will send a mission to inspect the country’s nuclear facilities. In turn, Putin assured that it makes neither military nor political sense for Moscow to use a dirty bomb against Ukraine in the framework of its current military campaign.

“We have never spoken directly about Russia’s possible use of nuclear weapons. We only responded to statements made by the leaders of Western countries,” he said.

He described as “primitive” the nuclear blackmail of the West aimed at putting pressure on the countries friendly to the Kremlin and also on the neutral ones, and stressed that Russia will only resort to this strategic arsenal to defend its territory and its people. “As long as nuclear weapons exist, there will always be the danger of their use,” he admitted.

Instead, he added: “The leaders of the kyiv regime constantly talk about their aspiration to possess nuclear weapons.” And he recalled that the US was the only country that has used the atomic bomb against a non-nuclear country, as happened in August 1945 in the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The response that the United States would give if Russia launches a nuclear attack

Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

The US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin warned Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that the international community’s response will be “significant” if it launches a nuclear attack.. “This is important to the world and we remain focused on ensuring that we do everything we can to help Ukraine defend its sovereignty, its territory,” Austin told a Pentagon news briefing.

The Minister of Defense considered that the use of such weapons by Russia, or even talk about their use, is “dangerous and irresponsible.” On Wednesday, Russia carried out maneuvers with its “Grom” (Thunder) strategic nuclear forces in a new challenge to the West.

During those exercises, it fired ballistic and cruise missiles from the Tula atomic submarine, two Tu-95MC strategic bombers, and Yars land-based mobile intercontinental missile systems, among others.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and AFP

In other news