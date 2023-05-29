Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Split

He had fallen out of favor: it is said that the head of the Russian army was personally leading the counterattack at Belgorod. Twitter users make fun of his uniform.

Munich/Belgorod – Is the “Legion Freedom for Russia” still occupying the Russian border post at Graivoron? The versions of the alleged Russian partisans and Moscow differ widely. The Kremlin had personally sent the army chief of staff to take action against the insurgents. He is responsible for Russia’s heavy military defeats in the Ukraine war.

Belgorod: Russia sends Chief of Staff Alexander Lapin

The “Russian Volunteer Corps”, the second partisan group involved, has apparently returned behind the Ukrainian border – and immediately mocked the Russian army. A Russian military vehicle was brought along, reports their leader, Denis Kapustin. Photos show his men posing in front of an alleged Russian armored vehicle.

Lapin, on the other hand, is walking on videos that are said to come from the operation and are circulating on Twitter. And something else surprised at the sight: his uniform. Because it doesn’t have the national emblem of the Russian Federation sewn on the side, but the flag of the former Soviet Union.

In several photos and video clips circulating on social networks under the hashtags #Belgorod and #Lapin, the deep red flag with a hammer and sickle can be clearly seen on the camouflage colors. “What’s that on Lapin’s shoulder?” a Twitter user asks the community.

Alexander Lapin: Russian chief of staff appears in front of a US truck near Belgorod

In one video sequence, Lapin drives infantry soldiers along a road in front of him, waving his arms. In other photos, he can be seen in front of a US military truck allegedly captured near Graiworon by the insurgents. The MaxxPro armored vehicle has the plus (+) characteristic of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on its body.

A number of photos and videos on Twitter now show that the partisans who entered Belgorod across the border had vehicles belonging to the Ukrainian armed forces, in which at least the “Legion Freedom for Russia” had been integrated for months.

While said legion has already announced on Telegram that it will return, and criticism in Russia is growing because of the apparently leaking border, Twitter is also discussing why the Kremlin sent the 59-year-old colonel general to the border region in the far west.

Alexander Lapin: Sharply criticized by Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozchin

Because: In November 2022, Lapin was deposed as commander of the central Russian military district. It is the largest of Russia’s five military districts. Before that, his troops had to withdraw from Lyman (Donetsk Oblast). Since then, things have not progressed for the Russians there either. Among others, Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozchin, who repeatedly criticizes the Russian army, then demanded Lapin’s demotion. And Lapin was also blamed for the complete withdrawal from Kharkiv Oblast behind the border, according to ARD’s “Tagesschau”. At the time, Prigozhin demanded that he be sent to the front “with a machine gun and barefoot.”

Alexander Lapin: Russian general wears Soviet uniform at Belgorod

Nevertheless, in January Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin surprisingly appointed Lapin chief of staff over the Russian army, which is suffering heavy losses in Ukraine. While his unconventional uniform for the Soviet Union that collapsed in 1991 is being hotly debated on Twitter, the situation in Belgorod, where alleged drone attacks are being reported, remains confusing. (pm)