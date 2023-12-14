The Russian president, Vladimir Putinstated this Thursday that he hopes to reach an agreement with the United States on the Americans detained in Russia, including the journalist Evan Gershkovich and the ex-marine Paul Whelan.

“We want to reach an agreement. And these agreements must be mutually acceptable and suit both parties,” he declared in his big annual press conference. It should be remembered that this event was canceled last year, when Russian troops suffered setbacks and the economy suffered from sanctions by Western powers.

“We are in contact with our American partners on this issue (…) It is not easy, but in general I think we understand each other. I hope we find a solution,” he added.

A Russian court on Thursday rejected Gershkovich's appeal to avoid the extension of the preventive detention ordered after his arrest in March 2023 on espionage charges that the reporter denies.

“The Moscow City Court confirmed the decision of the Moscow Lefortovo District Court of November 28 and Evan Gershkovich will remain in custody until January 30, 2024,” the court reported on Telegram.

This 32-year-old American journalist works for The Wall Street Journal and was detained by the Russian security services during a report in Yekaterinburg, in the Urals, on March 29.

Since then He is being held in the Lefortovo prison in Moscow..

Gershkovich, who previously worked for the AFP in Moscow, is accused of espionage, a crime that carries a risk of up to 20 years in prison. The reporter denies these accusations, which were also denied by the United States, The Wall Street Journal and his family.

Russia never substantiated its accusations or publicly presented evidence, and The entire procedure has been kept secret, with the trial date still unknown..

In recent years, several American citizens have been detained and sentenced to long sentences in Russia, and Washington accuses Moscow of wanting to exchange them for Russians detained in the United States.

Russia can 'advance' in Ukraine

Putin confidently declared that his country has room to “move forward” despite the economic sanctions and the conflict in Ukraine, where he affirms that the offensive will only cease when Moscow achieves its “objectives.”

The Russian president was convinced that time will be on its side in Ukraine in 2024 and that the setbacks suffered by its army are a thing of the past.

Almost two years after the start of the offensive, which began in February 2022, Putin expressed his satisfaction with the operations launched by the Russian army since the end of the Ukrainians' failed counteroffensive.

“In almost the entire line of contact, our armed forces are improving their positions. Almost all of them are in the active phase,” he declared.

Putin, 71, who was first elected president of Russia in 2000, appeared with a relaxed expression. Last week he announced that he will run for a new term with which he could remain in the Kremlin until 2030.

The warning to Argentina

The president of Russia also warned that the dollarization of the economy planned by the new Government of Argentina implies a “significant loss of sovereignty”.

“The logic is clear, but that, of course, implies a significant loss of sovereignty,” Putin responded to a question about the announced dollarization of the Argentine economy in his big end-of-year press conference.

The head of the Kremlin mentioned the high inflation in the Latin American country, which is now “143%” and insisted that The decision of the Government of President Javier Milei is part of the “sovereign right of each country”.

However, he insisted that there is a “strict linkage of the national currency to the dollar threatens serious socioeconomic consequences.”

Putin said that Russia has only benefited from the increase in the volume of ruble transactions in international payments, while Western countries that decided to impose sanctions on Moscow, causing it to reduce its transactions in dollars and euros, “shot themselves in the foot”.

Earlier this week the Kremlin assured that Russia is interested in developing relations with Argentina and will focus on “common interests” in interaction with the Milei Government.

'Catastrophe' situation in the Gaza Strip

Putin described the situation in the Gaza Strip as a “catastrophe” and denied that the level of destruction there has any similarity to what is happening in Ukraine. “What is happening (in the Gaza Strip) is a catastrophe,” the Kremlin chief said at his year-end press conference.

Instead, Putin added, “Everyone” can see the difference between the Russian “special military operation” in Ukraine and what is happening in Gaza. “Nothing like this happens in Ukraine,” she stressed.

The Russian president recalled the words of the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, about the Gaza Strip being the largest children's cemetery in the world.

“This assessment says a lot. This assessment is objective, what can you say,” he added.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With information from EFE and AFP