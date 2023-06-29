Home page politics

Tens of thousands took to the streets in Serbia against Vladimir Putin’s confidante Aleksandar Vucic while his son provoked Kosovar Albanians. There is also great trouble in Bosnia.

Belgrade/Sarajevo – It was the eighth consecutive weekend of protests when tens of thousands of people took to the streets in nine Serbian cities on Saturday (June 24) and Sunday (June 25) against the policies of ultra-nationalist and right-wing conservative President Aleksandar Vucic went.

Serbia: Tens of thousands demonstrate against President Aleksandar Vucic

The uproar is great: the opposition accuses the 53-year-old Vucic of an aggressive political style. According to his political opponents, he is partly responsible for two killing sprees in May that shook Serbia, the TV station reports euronews.

The opposition continues to call for action to be taken against depictions of violence on television, which Vucic rejects, according to the report. At the weekend, thousands of demonstrators blocked the city highway in Belgrade – nothing worked in the Serbian capital. These are the largest mass protests in the country of around 6.8 million people since the mass demonstrations against convicted war criminal Slobodan Milosevic in autumn 2000.

Allies: Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (left) and Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin at a meeting in November 2021 in Sochi. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

Loud euronews The demonstrators also accuse the current Serbian government of controlling the media. Demonstrations are also being held against the allegedly widespread corruption in the country, and a climate of violence is being denounced. Vucic is considered an ultra-nationalist who significantly influenced Serbian propaganda during the Yugoslav wars in the early 1990s with anti-Croatian and anti-Bosnian slogans.

Aleksandar Vucic: Serbian President is a confidant of Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin

And he is still considered a close confidante of the badly battered Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin, despite his illegal war in the Ukraine. While father Vucic is under a lot of pressure in Belgrade, according to ORF, his son Danilo is said to have provoked Albanian Kosovars in Kosovo on Wednesday (June 28). According to the Austrian TV station, Danilo Vucic took part in the celebrations of the local Serbs on Vidovdan (St. Vitus Day). The ORF referred in its report to the Kosovan portal Koha.net, after which Danilo Vucic wore a T-shirt with the inscription “Surrender is not an option” in the small Serbian town of Gracanica near Prishtina. According to unconfirmed reports on Twitter, the Kosovar police are said to have stopped him in front of the Serbian border and taken his T-shirt.

Saint Vitus Day commemorates the Battle of the Blackbird Field in 1389 when a Serbian Christian army was defeated by the Ottoman Sultan’s armies. Kosovo Albanians perceive these celebrations in Kosovo, which is almost exclusively populated by Albanians, as a provocation. Despite the fact that the Serbs are clearly in the minority in Kosovo, Belgrade does not recognize the independence of its former province. Meanwhile, in the Western Balkans, the conflict in neighboring Bosnia-Herzegovina is heating up again.

Republika Srpska: Bosnian Serbs promote independence movements

For example, MPs from the Serbian minority in the country, which has around 3.3 million inhabitants, voted to no longer recognize the decisions of the constitutional court. The constitutional court was “completely delegitimized and has brought itself to the point of absurdity,” said Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik after the court changed its own statute last week so that it can henceforth meet without Serb judges. Dodik is also considered a Putin ally.

Milorad Dodik (right) in Moscow: The leader of the Bosnian Serbs last visited Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin in May 2023. © IMAGO/Alexei Filippov

The US Embassy in Sarajevo called the Bosnian Serbs’ decision “stupid” and urged them to comply with the implementation of the 1995 Dayton Peace Accords. “This is stupid and irresponsible, but it certainly fits with Mr. Dodik’s other efforts to deprive the residents of the Republic of Srpska of their fundamental freedoms,” the American embassy wrote on Twitter.

Balkans: tensions between Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Republika Srpska

The ultra-nationalist Dodik has come under heavy criticism in the West because, sponsored by Vucic and Putin, he has been pushing for independence in the Republic of Srpska for years and has set up his own paramilitary units with heavy long guns for this purpose. Politically, Bosnia-Herzegovina consists of the mainly Bosnian Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Serb-majority Republic of Srpska and the Brčko District on the border with Croatia as a special administrative area. (pm)