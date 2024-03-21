Central Election Commission: Putin received 87.28 percent of the votes in the presidential election and won

The current President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, received 87.28 percent of the votes in the presidential elections and won them. This was announced by the head of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Ella Pamfilova, her words are quoted by TASS.

The announced data does not differ from those given by the Central Election Commission after counting 100 percent of the ballots.

“Since the relatively prosperous year of 2018, when there was no such large-scale threat as there is now, the number of our voters with a very strong civic position has increased by 20 million – this is unprecedented,” Pamfilova emphasized.

Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the preliminary election results, said that Putin had 87 percent of the votes – an unprecedented result.

For the first time in history, Russian presidential elections were held over three days – from March 15 to 17. The turnout for them was a record in recent history and amounted to 77.44 percent. A total of 87,113,127 people voted in the elections.