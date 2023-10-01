Home page politics

From: Maximilian Short

Split

There are many rumors and speculations circulating in public about Vladimir Putin’s health. © Mikhail METZEL / POOL / AFP

Vladimir Putin’s physical appearance is always the subject of speculation. The president’s appearance has changed significantly.

Moscow – Numerous assumptions about Vladimir Putin’s health, from Parkinson’s to back problems, are already being discussed in public. Now rumors are spreading about a variety of cosmetic treatments. Report on this, among others t-online and the British one The Sun.

Putin: Plastic surgery for the president?

It is obvious that the Russian president has changed visually over time. However, the Kremlin rarely discloses information about Putin’s health. Now the well-known British plastic surgeon Gerard Lambe spoke about possible beauty procedures for the Russian despot. The expert spoke to the British newspaper The Sun Botox and cheek fillers are likely.

Of course, for the doctor, most of the visual changes can be attributed to natural aging and professional challenges. However, the beauty doc emphasizes that he can see clear signs of cosmetic procedures, particularly in Putin’s facial structure.

Putin and the search for eternal youth?

Pharmacist and writer Randall Higgins agrees with Gerard Lambe and explained to The Sun: “The change from a slimmer, wrinkled face to a puffier and stronger physique could indicate a few things.” He also believes that Putin has at least had his cheeks filled “to give his face more fullness or to reshape it.”

Lord David Owen, a doctor and former British Foreign Secretary, suspects there is more to Putin’s physical changes: “The search for eternal youth is quite common among the rich and powerful.” Lord Owen has written several times over the years about hubris syndrome and its impact on leaders. Many decision-makers are affected by this, particularly in politics and business. Individuals with hubris syndrome tend to change their personalities dramatically once they take on leadership roles.

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the Russian president’s confidants View photo series

Reports: “Steroid madness” in Putin?

Experts suspect that there could be other explanations for Putin’s changed face. Previous reports had already suggested that the Russian politician might be on a “steroid high.” Owen explained: “When speculation began that Putin’s face had changed over the years, my initial thought was that he was taking corticosteroids and perhaps even the muscle-building form, anabolic steroids.”

James Dixon, a fitness coach and author, pointed across the street The Sun pointed out that it was important to clarify what type of steroids Putin was using. This is the only way to get a deeper insight into your situation. “The changes in Putin’s face, such as the fuller cheeks, coincide with some of the clear signs of steroid use commonly seen in the fitness world,” the fitness expert explained. Likewise, he said, “For really serious diseases like cancer, they can be part of the treatment plan to relieve symptoms and side effects. In fitness and bodybuilding, anabolic steroids are sometimes used to increase muscle growth and physical performance.”