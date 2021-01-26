Senator Sergei Kalashnikov suggested depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin on a five-thousandth bill. This is reported by the radio station “Moscow speaking” in its Telegram-channel.

This is how the parliamentarian reacted to the initiative of the US Treasury Department to place an image of a black activist Harriet Tubman on a 20-dollar bill. Kalashnikov noted that the image on the banknotes is a definite symbol of state policy.

According to him, the proposal of the US Treasury may speak of an attempt to hide current political problems. “I don’t think it is possible to accommodate any people other than depicting cities. Let’s put Lenin – one symbol. Someone else is a different symbol. I think that it is necessary to introduce a law, to place on the five-thousandth bills of Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, ”concluded Kalashnikov.

In the modern history of Russia, it is customary to depict sights, objects of historical heritage, monuments and iconic structures on banknotes. An exception is the 100-ruble souvenir note issued for the 2018 FIFA World Cup – an outstanding Soviet football player Lev Yashin was placed on its front side.

On the front side of the five-thousandth bill, which was put into circulation in 2006, there is a monument to Governor-General Nikolai Muravyov-Amursky against the background of the Khabarovsk cliff, on the back there is a bridge over the Amur.