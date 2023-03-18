President Vladimir Putin arrived in Crimea on Saturdaythe day of the ninth anniversary of the annexation of this Ukrainian peninsula by Russia, announced Russian public television.

This surprise visit takes place one day after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an international arrest warrant against the Russian president for war crimes in Ukraine.

This is Putin’s first visit to Crimea since the start of the offensive launched in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

After reaching the port city of Sevastopol, In the Black Sea, Putin inaugurated an art school for children accompanied by the local governor, Mikhail Razvojayev, according to images broadcast on television.

“Our President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin knows how to surprise. In the good sense of this word,” Razvojaev wrote on Telegram. According to him, the Russian president planned to participate in the inauguration of the school by videoconference.

“But Vladimir Vladimirovich came in person. Himself. Because on a historic day like today, he is always with Sevastopol and its inhabitants,” Razvoyev added.

Russia annexed Crimea on March 18, 2014 after a referendum not recognized by kyiv or the international community. Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskydeclared in January its intention to retake Crimea, “our land”, with arms, but Moscow continues to insist that “Crimea is Russian”.

Vladimir Putin, whose last visit to Crimea was in November 2021, has been the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the ICC since Friday for the deportation of children in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

The ICC did not specify how it intends to execute the arrest warrants, taking into account that Russia is not a member of that court, as Moscow immediately recalled. More than 16,000 Ukrainian children have reportedly been deported to Russia since the start of the invasion and many have been transferred to institutions and foster homes, according to kyiv.

