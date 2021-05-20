Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened Thursday with “break the teeth” of those who seek to “bite” Russia to seize a part of its territory, according to the Sputnik agency.

“Everybody wants to take a bite or they intend to take over a part of our territory. I tell those that we will break their teeth so they cannot bite, “said the president.

Putin thus recalled some of the statements made by the leaders of various countries, who complained that the “riches of Siberia” belonged only to Russia, the largest country in the world.

Natural resources in the Arctic, an issue facing Russia and the West. Photo: EFE

“There were some who even dared to say publicly that it was supposedly unfair that the riches of a territory like Siberia belonged to a single country, Russia,” he said before qualify such statements as “strange”.

Thus, he claimed that having A “strong” Armed Forces is a guaranteeIn this sense, that no one will be able to “seize” from Russia “part of its national territory”.

Russia is trying to secure influence in large sectors of the Arctic, in competition with the United States, Canada, Denmark and Norway, with a view to the opportunities offered by global warming, both in terms of exploitation of natural resources such as shipping routes.

China also expresses growing interest in the region, which is believed to have a quarter of the Earth’s undiscovered oil and gas reserves.

Putin said the value of the Arctic mineral wealth is estimated to be as high as equivalent to 30 trillion dollars.

The tensions between Russia and the West will surely come to light at the conference of foreign ministers of the Arctic countries to be held in Reykjavik on Thursday, in which Moscow to assume rotating presidency of the Arctic Council.

Source: agencies