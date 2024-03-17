Vladimir Putin arrives today, the last of the three days of presidential elections in Russia, with full confidence that his victory is a matter of process, which will allow him to lead to the country for a fifth term and remain in power until 2030.

At 71 years old, Putin has shown that the only thing that can remove him from the presidential chair is death, which is why analysts agree that he will govern for life.

The current one is his second consecutive term for the second time (after the presidencies from 2000 to 2008) and the fourth in its history. However, it shouldn't be like that.

Under the Russian Constitution, legally, his ability to remain in power ended in 2008, but he managed to find a way to circumvent the rules and ruled Russia as prime minister for four years. exchanging places with Dmitry Medvedev. Finally, Putin returned as president in 2012, sparking massive protests that did nothing to change the country's political reality.

For 2020, the current president introduced changes to the Constitution in a referendum plagued by irregularities that allowed him to run for at least two more six-year terms, so his participation is assured even in the 2030 elections.

A woman exercises her right to vote. Photo:EFE Share

This added to the fact that the 112 million Russians summoned to the polls were able to vote from Friday until today, an option introduced during the covid-19 pandemic that the opposition considers fraudulent, as well as electronic voting, which will be able to exercise a third of the electorate.

In addition to centralizing power, the Russian president left the possibilities of the Russian opposition practically null and void.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) only registered three candidates, none of them really opposition: the communist Nikolai Kharitonov and the candidate of the New People, Vladislav Davankov, who have 6 percent of voting intention, and the ultranationalist Leonid Slutski, who is listed as third with 5 percent.

“Vladimir Putin's power model relies heavily on two unstable pillars: passive conformism and fear, the latter exacerbated by the sudden death in prison of opposition leader Alexei Navalny a month before the elections.”

Boris Nemtsov, shot dead near the Kremlin in 2015, and Alexei Navalny, who survived a state-ordered poisoning in 2020 but died in prison last month, were the two figures most representative of the hope for change in Russia. Other opposition leaders are in jail, silenced or exiled.

“Vladimir Putin's power model relies heavily on two unstable pillars: passive conformism and fear, the latter exacerbated by the sudden death in prison of opposition leader Alexei Navalny a month before the elections,” he explains in his analysis for the Elcano Royal Institute, Andrei Kolesnikov, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Kolesnikov adds that, although no one doubts the outcome of the elections, “the presidential campaign is already exposing the myth of firm consolidation around an irreplaceable president.” It is possible that Putin wins in the short term, but he is sowing the country's future with mines,” he pointed out.

And repression is its most forceful weapon.

The head of the Kremlin runs a police state where the laws of war persecute freedom of speech and assembly; Any criticism is punished with prison and there are no political parties other than those that have government approval. Furthermore, in the last two years the media and major human rights organizations have been closed; while Parliament, the courts and the Electoral Commission are openly at the service of power.

Voting centers in Russia. Photo:EFE Share

Vladimir Putin's turn towards an authoritarian regime

25 years ago, Putin came to power to restore the pride lost to Russians after the fall of the Soviet Union (USSR), but his imperialist ambitions led him to invade Ukraine in February 2022, a war on whose outcome depends his future and that of his country.

Although it is not the first one fought, before there were those in Chechnya, Georgia, Donbas and Syria, all of these conflicts had a limited scope.

Russia's current slide toward an authoritarian regime actually began when Putin began to consummate his annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, an incorporation that provoked an outburst of popular jubilation not seen since 1991.

He then supported a pro-Russian armed uprising in Donbas, the origin of the current war. When announcing the military campaign, he denied that the mission of Russian troops was to retain ownership of the conquered territory, but rather the “noble” objective of defending the Russian-speaking minority in eastern Ukraine.

However, shortly afterwards he dressed as a Russian emperor and recalled that Peter the Great had always dreamed of turning the Azov into an inland sea, after which he annexed four regions of the neighboring country.

In fact, Putin hopes to coincide the announcement of his victory – scheduled for this Monday with a massive event in Red Square – with the tenth anniversary of the annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea.

Ukraine, the target in Putin's sights

Although not for lack of ambition, Putin has not been able to leave Ukraine without an outlet to the Black Sea. This revanchist war has meant isolation for his country and for him, an international arrest warrant for alleged war crimes.

Regardless of the drop in purchasing power, the increase in the cost of living and the impossibility of traveling abroad, his permanence in power is contingent on the military campaign. Defeat is not an option for a country that dedicates 6 percent of GDP to defense.

According to polls, despite the fact that more than half of Russians advocate opening peace negotiations with Ukraine and the successes on the Ukrainian battlefield are more limited than the Kremlin would like, Putin has a voting intention of more than 80 percent.

Hence, the Munich Security Conference (MSC) a few weeks ago expressed the conviction of the European members of NATO of the need to rearm. Not only with the prospect of Donald Trump returning to the White House and demanding that his European allies defend themselves, but also with the fear of an increasingly uncontrollable Putin.

Just this week, the Russian president stated that he will deploy troops to the border with Finland and assured that his country's nuclear weapons are more modern and advanced than those of the United States, arguing that its arsenal is always “ready” for a nuclear war. .

In an interview on state television, the only one he gave before the election, Putin added that his country is “ready” for a nuclear conflict, but that he has never thought about using nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Of course, he clarified that Russian military doctrine provides for the use of weapons of this type only if Russia's existence is threatened or in the case of “an attack on our sovereignty and independence.”

That is why, without the need for campaign events or even a government plan, Putin approaches this fifth term with the conviction of triumph over Ukraine and that this is the beginning of his expansionist ambitions. A fear that permeates, especially, in the countries of the European Union.

That is why the weakened opposition called on the West not to recognize their victory. “The world must assume once and for all that Putin is not who he seems. In reality, he is a usurper, a tyrant, a war criminal and a murderer,” said Yulia Navalnaya, widow of the late opposition leader Navalny in an article published this week in the Washington Post.

Together with the imprisoned opponent Vladimir Kara-Murzá and Gudkov, Navalnaya address Western leaders, parliaments and societies with a single demand: that they do not recognize “completely falsified” elections, whose sole objective is to “retain power.”

However, this Western threat seems to be of little concern to Putin, who has pinned all his hopes on Donald Trump's victory in the US elections in November.