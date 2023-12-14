Home page politics

Moscow autocrat Vladimir Putin gives his obligatory annual press conference in Russia. In Moscow he is confronted with a doppelganger – and with explosive criticism.

Moscow – While many of his soldiers are being killed every day in the Ukraine war for just a few meters of ground, Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin gave his usual annual press conference with citizens and journalists in Moscow to much fanfare.

Explosive: Several scenes stood out in this PK and Q&A session. Staged by the Kremlin regime? Or completely unexpected? There was presumably unwanted protest against Putin's policies in the audience. And: Critical text messages reached the studio via the digital question function. Putin himself, on the other hand, suddenly found himself confronted with a doppelganger.

To put it into perspective: According to Western estimates, the question-and-answer session is staged by the Moscow power apparatus, the questioners are selected and the topics are presumably discussed with them in advance. Democratic criteria are not the benchmark. An example: When it came to artificial intelligence, Putin obviously tried to take a swipe at the West.

Vladimir Putin spoke to a doppelganger programmed by artificial intelligence during the live press conference in Russia. © Screenshot Meduza

Specifically: Political observers from the USA and the European Union (EU) repeatedly suspect that the Russian president has at least one, if not several, doppelgängers. Some of them even attend public appointments, it is said. As evidence, photos are compared with one another and the arrangement of the nose or ears of the man pictured is analyzed.

However, there has so far been no valid and unequivocal proof of the double thesis. And this time? According to the opposition Russian online portal Meduza The director had an eight-year-old girl named Arina, supposedly from Volgograd, narrate during the live broadcast. That she was afraid that a robot would replace people – her, mom, dad or grandma.

Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin born: October 7, 1952 in Saint Petersburg Size: 170cm Children: Maria (born 1985) and Jekaterina (1986) Marital status: divorced previous professional career: 1975 to 1990 employee of the foreign secret service KGB (including in Dresden) previous political offices: 1990 to 1992 local councilor and 1992 to 1996 deputy mayor of Saint Petersburg; from March 1997, deputy head of the Chancellery of President Boris Yeltsin and State Councilor of the Russian Federation political state offices: December 31, 1999 to 2004 and 2008 to the present, President (head of state) of the Russian Federation; 2008 to 2012 Prime Minister (Head of Government) of Russia See also Ukraine live ticker: Selenskyj puts pressure on EU accession negotiations FAZ

Suddenly the director actually showed a Putin doppelganger, supposedly programmed using artificial intelligence. The digital double then asked the Kremlin autocrat whether the president had many doppelgangers. The (presumably) real Putin replied: “You can look like me and speak with my voice. But I thought about it and decided that only one person should be like me and speak with my voice – that's me.”

Putin in the studio then turned to the audience and referred to his supposed likeness: “This is my first double.” The scene was probably intended as a pointer to the West and its own population. The likely message behind this: I don't use doppelgangers. During the Ukraine War, for example, this claim was discussed after Putin visited occupied Mariupol on the Sea of ​​Azov.

Whether the Kremlin regime wanted to convey the hint of a critical discussion? In the meantime, critical questions were displayed on the big screen behind Putin. “Why is your reality different from ours?” was read, for example. Or: “Don’t run for another term as president. Make room for the boys!” Loudly Picture The Kremlin may have wanted to “give the illusion of a critical debate.”

LGBTQ+ protest at Russia-PK: A suspected journalist holds up a rainbow poster during Vladimir Putin's live appearance. © Screenshot Meduza

On the other hand, the action of a journalist in the audience was probably intended to be critical. Meduza published an explosive screenshot from the studio. This shows a young woman holding up the character from the cartoon “My Little Pony” on a poster. The pony has a hairstyle in rainbow colors. Striking: The Supreme Court recently issued a ban on LGBTQ+ in Russia, and shortly afterwards there were police raids on Moscow's gay bars.

Just one indication among many that the country under Putin has long since transformed into an autocracy at the whim of one man. The Inspector General of the German Bundeswehr, Carsten Breuer, recently issued a strikingly vehement warning about Putin's regime. While this staged the ruler on Russian state TV. (pm)