The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, signed this Monday the legislation that will allow him to stand for re-election for two new terms of 6 years each once his current term ends in 2024. This means that, if he succeeds in the elections, the current one Russian president could go on to rule until 2036.

This law, published in the official newspaper of the Russian government, was adopted by the parliament in March, after a constitutional referendum organized in the summer of 2020. On that occasion, the population voted in favor of a constitutional reform that modified the conditions in that the presidency develops.

The Parliament finalized last week the processing of a project tailored to Putin and that qualifies said reform of the Constitution, which establishes as a general principle a maximum of two terms six years each for the head of state.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: DPA

The text endorsed by Putin proposes that this limit does not apply “to the person who exercises or has held the position at the time of entry into force” of the changes, which affects the current president, 68 years old, according to the agency of Sputnik news.

Putin is within his second and ‘a priori’ last consecutive term, which ends in 2024, having previously held the position between 2000 and 2008, when he passed the baton to Dimitri Medvedev and he became prime minister. No successor in sight few doubt at this point that he wants to stay in the Kremlin, even until 2036.

The changes relating to the presidency were included within a package of changes that contemplate that candidates must be at least 35 years old, have lived permanently in Russia for at least 25 years, and not have citizenship or residence permit in another country.

In addition, the reforms modify the functions of the Executive and the legislative power and expressly prohibit the secession of the territories that make up Russia.

