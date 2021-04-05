The reform of Russian law would enable the Russian president to renew his presidency for two new terms. The change does not extend the maximum of two presidential terms, but returns the current president’s counter to zero. This would mean that, after 2024, Putin could renew his powers until 2036.

If he wins future elections, Vladimir Putin could stay in the Kremlin until 2036, after the law was passed allowing him to renew his powers for two new six-year terms. The president has signed the text after it was validated in the lower and upper houses of the Russian parliament last March.

The reform of the constitution approved last year, after being submitted to a referendum, has served as the legal framework for this change. Until now, the legislation would have prevented Putin from running for new elections after his second consecutive presidential term ends in 2024.

It should be remembered that Putin was already president of the Russian Federation between 2000 and 2008, when he was relieved by Dmitry Medvedev. In power, Medvedev extended the presidential terms from 4 to 6 years. Putin won the presidential elections again in 2012 and revalidated them in 2018.

In particular, the new text continues to limit the maximum time in power of any future president to two terms. However, it returns the counter to zero for Vladimir Putin. In addition, it prevents anyone who has had a non-Russian nationality from reaching the Kremlin.







Faced with this new scenario, the 68-year-old president could be president of the Russian Federation until he is 83 years old. The reform has drawn criticism from the opposition, who consider it “a constitutional coup,” according to Reuters, and as a pretext for Putin to be “president for life,” according to AFP.

With regard to the population, the new legislation was grouped with a package of measures, such as the reinforcement of the pension system.

A new blow to the Russian opposition

This law has been formed at a time of maximum tension due to the political situation in the country. The opposition to President Putin has for years denounced persecution by the authorities and the alleged authoritarianism with which the president is becoming stronger in Russia.

His main opponent at the moment is Alexéi Navalny, who is in prison for alleged crimes of corruption for several years and who has denounced ill-treatment in the facilities where he is being held, in addition to a notable deterioration in health. Navalny was also poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok and was in a coma for several weeks until he was able to recover in Germany and return home.

The European Union and the United States have launched sanctions against Russia in a geopolitical move of escalating tension with Moscow not seen since the end of the Cold War and the fall of the Soviet Union.

With EFE and Reuters