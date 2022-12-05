On December 5, President Vladimir Putin signed a law banning LGBT propaganda, pedophilia and gender reassignment in Russia. Document published on the official portal of legal information.

Amendments to the legislation come into force from the date of publication. Earlier, the ban was approved by the State Duma and the Federation Council.

The ban will apply to films, books, commercials, press publications and computer games that show non-traditional sexual relations or contain information that could cause minors to change their gender.

Violation of the ban on LGBT propaganda provides for fines of up to 400 thousand rubles, as well as up to 5 million rubles for legal entities. For the dissemination of information that may induce minors to change their sex, they will be fined up to 200 thousand rubles, and legal entities – up to 4 million rubles.

For violating the ban on propaganda of pedophilia, the fine will be up to 800 thousand rubles for citizens, and up to 10 million rubles for legal entities.

In addition, Roskomnadzor will be able to include resources that promote LGBT people in a single register of prohibited information. Then these sites will be blocked.

In November, the Russian embassy in Washington said it viewed US criticism of a Russian bill to ban LGBT propaganda as flagrant interference in its internal affairs.