The Russian President, Vladimir Putinassured this Friday that the Ukrainian counteroffensive, which is evidenced by the deployment on the front of “strategic reinforcements” from kyiv. “We can state with certainty that the (Ukrainian) counteroffensive has already begun,” Putin told reporters, according to the Interfax agency.



At the same time, he stressed that all the attacks carried out this week by the enemy “have failed”. “Ukrainian forces have not achieved the objectives that were set in any of the sectors of the front,” he added.

“The fighting continues for the fifth consecutive day. For example, yesterday and the day before yesterday the fighting was very intense,” he said. Putin described the losses suffered by the Ukrainian side as “significant”, since, he argued, “it is known that in offensive operations the losses are usually approximately three to one.”

“But in this case these (losses) far exceed that classic indicator. The figures are impressive,” he insisted. He highlighted the heroism of the Russian soldiers, the good leadership of their commanders and the effectiveness of modern Russian weaponry, although he admitted its scarcity at the front.

“Yes, this type of modern weapons has not yet reached us, but the defense industry is developing rapidly (…) There is a drastic expansion of the production of modern weapons,” he stressed.

Soldiers in the Russia-Ukraine war. See also Boris Johnson announces increased contribution to NATO to stand up to Putin

In turn, he admitted that the Ukrainian army retains its “offensive potential”, an aspect that is valued “realistically” by the senior staff of the Ministry of Defense when deciding the steps to take “in the short term”.

“As for whether the (Ukrainian) counter-offensive got stuck or not, in any case we can see that so far all offensive attempts have failed, but the Kiev regime still retains its offensive potential,” he said.

The Ministry of Defense assured today that Russian troops repelled up to twelve Ukrainian attacks in different sectors of the front, from Donbas to the south of the country.

On Thursday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported that the enemy tried to break through Russian defensive lines in Zaporizhia, southern Ukraine.

Precisely, Kiev considers that Russia blew up the Kakhovka dam on Tuesday to prevent its advance through the Dnieper river in the Kherson region towards the annexed Crimean peninsula.

The head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhinwarned that the Ukrainian offensive will continue in the coming days after recently assuring that the Russian military campaign had failed in its attempt to demilitarize the neighboring country.

EFE