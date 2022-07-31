United States.- The Russian fleet will be equal to new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile “in the coming months,” he announced this Sunday Russian President Vladimir Putinin full offensive in Ukraine.

the russian fleet “It is capable of inflicting a withering response on all those who decide to attack our sovereignty and freedom,” he assured. Putin during a naval parade in St. Petersburg (northwest), stressing that its military equipment “is constantly being improved.”

The president cited among others the “Zircon ultramodern hypersonic missiles that they do not have any obstacle”. “Their delivery to the Russian armed forces will begin in the coming months,” he specified.

With a maximum range of about 1,000 kilometers, Zircon cruise missiles they belong to a family of new weapons developed by Russia that Putin describes as “invincible”. They have been tested since October 2020.

According to Putin, the Amiral Gorchkov frigate will be the first Russian military equipment to have these missiles. He added that the ship’s deployment area would be chosen based on “Russia’s security interests.”

“The Homeland is a sacred notion for all of us, and defending it is a duty and the meaning of life for each one of us,” added the Kremlin leader.

Putin supervised this Sunday the naval parade in St. Petersburg which brought together in this former imperial capital more than 40 ships and submarines and some 3,500 soldiers for the Russian Fleet Daywidely celebrated throughout the country.

We recommend you read:

In Sevastopol, in the Crimea annexed by Russiathe celebrations were canceled after a drone attack on the headquarters of the russian black sea fleet left six wounded. Local authorities accused “Ukrainian nationalists” of carrying out the attack, but Ukraine denied this.